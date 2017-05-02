Caitriona Balfe Posts Photo With ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan And His Real Girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy

The constant false stream of reports claiming that Caitriona Balfe is dating her co-star, Outlander star Sam Heughan, need to finally come to an end, as the actress just posted a photo featuring both Heughan and his real girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy.

Though it’s been stated countless times, in countless ways, and in countless outlets, that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are not dating, there are still some click-bait articles and hacks passing for journalists that insist to the contrary. And, as has been stated previously, these “articles” are not only false on their face, they’re disrespectful to the actors’ real significant others.

Belated birthday celebrations for @SamHeughan… Here’s to an amazing year!!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/0HVHsuZSor — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) May 2, 2017

Yesterday on Twitter, Caitriona Balfe posted the above photo, along with belated birthday wishes for her co-star, who turned 37 on April 30.

Everyone was quick to note that Sam was standing next to, and looking cozy with, Mackenzie Mauzy, an actress who is also his real girlfriend.

Many of the comments were positive and extolled how pretty Mauzy was, and how happy Sam looked.

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan So happy to see friends & loved ones together ❤️ We sure love you all.. here’s to another year of wonderful pic.twitter.com/yjqyBkwehJ — Mary E. Anderson (@mary_markssngr) May 2, 2017

But there was still a loud, angry group of people who were all too pleased to post rude comments that denigrated both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe — the accusations ranged from the jealous to the hateful to the simply absurd.

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan You are both truly not what others claim you to be. No integrity just lies. You have lost my respect, support for you, the show & charity. — Cindy (@foolsgarden14) May 2, 2017

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan So beyond disappointed that Cait had to be lowered to the level of all this drama, rather than the person who should be handling it. Ugh. — fnmillennial (@fnmillennial) May 2, 2017

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan Way to say f*** off to a large number of fans. I guess you do have Sam gave up his balls to you — amm3161 (@amolato) May 2, 2017

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan So over a year after this “alleged” relationship began & after how many events attended together you just followed her today? How convenient — Sassy Fraser (@sassyfraser1743) May 2, 2017

@caitrionambalfe @SamHeughan YOU ARE NOT SERIOUS ACTORS USE TO THE FANS YOUR GOOD FAITH LIARS — @CortesOlmo (@CortesOlmo73) May 2, 2017

Yet, Caitriona Balfe has insisted many times that she and Sam Heughan are not dating. She first told E! Online as much during promotion for the second season of Outlander.

“We’re not together. It’s funny. We’ve always said from the get go that we’re incredibly great friends. And to have that friendship and that closeness and to be able to get along as we do on set, it’s great that we’re able to get along that well. We’re not together. I’m sorry to break people’s hearts. They like to try to maybe replicate the Claire and Jamie story. But I think it would be difficult for us to work together and be together.”

This, of course, resulted in a flurry of abuse being hurled in the direction of the journalist who covered this story, and the continued insistence that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe were a couple.

Caitriona Balfe tried yet again to set the record straight during a People Magazine interview, also done to promote the second season of Outlander.

“Honestly I’m tired of that conversation,” Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, said. “This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends.”

Still, the rumors about her dating Sam Heughan persisted.

Naturally, Caitriona Balfe grew frustrated — as would anyone else in that situation — and finally told Vanity Fair Italia that she was “bothered” by being constantly accused of dating her co-star.

“We are good friends and we have a similar view on life. What really bothers me is when people claim we are together. It’s not true.”

There are a few things to keep in mind, as well: both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been seen out and about with their real significant others.

Before dating Mauzy, Sam Heughan had been seen on the arms of many beautiful women — most notably, Abby Salt. However, he and Mauzy made their romance official when Mauzy escorted Heughan to the BAFTA awards this year.

For her part, Caitriona Balfe has been quietly seeing Tony McGill for a number of years. While he’d been spotted at a few events with Balfe, they really went public with their relationship this year — most notably during awards season this year, when he escorted Balfe to, amongst other things, the Vanity Fair party.

So, perhaps now that Caitriona Balfe has shared photos of Sam Heughan with his real girlfriend, Mackenzie Mauzy, the rumors about her dating her co-star can stop.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company]