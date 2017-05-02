2017 Met Gala Was Date Night! The 10 Most Buzzed About Celebrity Couples [Photos]

The 2017 Met Gala was featured a lot more than the latest fashion trends — it was also celebrity date night! From Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, here are the 10 best celebrity couples from fashion’s biggest night.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

They’ve only been dating for a few months, but that didn’t stop Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez from showing their love at the Met Gala. According to E! News, Lopez wore a flowing light blue dress while the former MLB star donned a tradition tux for the event. Before the event, Lopez took to Instagram and called Rodriguez her “macho bello.” Can you get any more adorable?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez brought her heated romance with The Weeknd to the Met Gala and didn’t disappoint. The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they made their way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase. At one point, Gomez, who wore a light dress adorned with miniature stars, whispered “I love you” in The Weeknd’s ear.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Fresh off her big baby reveal, Serena Williams attended the festivities with Alexis Ohanian. The tennis star rocked a flowing green dress for the occasion and wasn’t afraid to show off her new baby bump. Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, posed for photos alongside the expecting mother and made sure she was extra comfortable in front of the cameras.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Following his epic Super Bowl win, Tom Brady looked more than comfortable with Gisele Bundchen on the red carpet. USA Today reports that the Patriots star wore a suede tux for the evening while his wife donned a sparkly silver gown. The two shared an affectionate kiss for the cameras and Brady had a little trouble finding an appropriate place rest his hands on Bundchen’s open-back gown.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

While most celebrity couples appeared happy on the red carpet, the same couldn’t be said of Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh. The two barely cracked a smile throughout the event, and it was probably due to Lasichanh’s restricting outfit. While Williams wore a flannel button up underneath a leather jacket, his wife donned a strange looking red dress that completely concealed her arms.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were clearly on the same page for this year’s Met Gala. According to Pop Sugar, the iconic singer wore a white tux jacket that went well with Teigen’s white and black lace dress, complete with white feathers.

Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini

Anna Wintour’s daughter proudly displayed her new engagement ring alongside future husband and son of former Vogue editor-in-chief Francesco Carrozzini. E! News reports that the fashion power couple walked the red carpet together and weren’t afraid to show their affection.

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain

Courtney Love decided to rock the red carpet with her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain. Love donned a black lace dress while her daughter wore a sleeveless gold gown. The two paused briefly for a kiss before adjusting their lipstick.

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes

Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes were another celebrity couple that appeared more than comfortable at this year’s event. The two posed side by side for cameras in their complimentary black and white outfits.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds shared an intimate moment with wife Blake Lively, who wore an impressive gold dress complete with a blue-feathered train. The Deadpool star wore a dark blue suit for the event with a matching light blue bowtie.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]