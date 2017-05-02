‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Is Back, Cane Breaks Up Billy And Phyllis

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor finally tracks down Chloe, who will return to Genoa City to shake things up, while Cane outsmarts Billy, causing Phyllis to leave him.

This week, The Young and the Restless got off to a dramatic start with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) discovering that her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) and Gloria (Judith Chapman) were sleeping together.

Young and the Restless spoilers on Soaps.com hint that Hillary (Mishael Morgan) will confront Lily (Christel Khalil) about getting too close to Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), which bothers her.

Next week on Y&R, will his indecision cost him both his loves and will his vengeance cost her her freedom? Plus, get ready for the return of Marla Adams! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Cane outsmarts Billy.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) overhears Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) plotting against him. Cane will make sure the two never get a chance to outsmart him.

Cane will set things in motion to destroy Billy and his relationships with Phyllis and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria will end up walking in on Billy and Phyllis, which leads to Phyllis leaving him.

Here’s to our #WCW this week: savvy businesswoman Phyllis! How will Jack react to her confession? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Tuesday’s (May 2) episode will feature Victor (Eric Braeden) once again trying to cover his tracks and make things right with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), who doesn’t want anything to do with him. He is upset that she has seemingly turned his back on him.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Victor locates Chloe.

Victor realizes what Chloe (Elizabeth Henrickson) has been up to all this time and is finally able to locate her. He is going to offer to hide her in a location where no one will be able to find her so that she can’t hurt him or his family again.

Victor wants to get Chloe out of his life in a way that she won’t be able to go to the police with evidence that he was involved in Adam’s set up. However, Chloe is going to reveal to him that she has evidence that implicates him in the whole ordeal, according to TVOverMind.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will also reveal to Gloria that he is Bella’s (Cali May Kinder), biological father. Chloe will not have an easy time upon her return to Genoa City.

Who is Bella’s father: Billy or Kevin? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Ashley and Jack’s mom returns.

Speaking of parents, Ashley and Jack’s mother, Dina (Marla Adams), is set to return on Wednesday, May 3. Adams’ last appearance on The Young and the Restless was nearly a decade ago in 2008.

Later this week on The Young and the Restless, Jack will find a new ally to hatch a plan with, while Gloria doubts her future with Jabot.

Abby (Emme Rylan) will question Dina and Ashley about their past tragedies.

This week, Jack warns Ashley about crossing the line with Ravi. Will she listen to him? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

The Young and the Restless will end this week with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) reuniting with someone from her past. Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will also “turn up the heat” in their relationship.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Staff/Getty Images]