Jimmy Johns Offers Subs For $1 Today

Jimmy John’s is offering up seven of its delicious subs for only $1 today, May 2, 2017, during limited hours. In honor of its new tradition, “Customer Appreciation Day,” the famous sub chain is letting customers choose one of seven subs for only $1 each between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There are some small details that you need to know of course. First, no delivery is allowed. You can’t have any of the dollar subs delivered to your door, but that’s sort of understandable.

Secondly, only one sub per person at a time. That’s not to say, however, that you can’t get your sub and go stand in line for another one if you’re that big of a fan. You just can’t get more than one at a time.

Third, your options are limited. As mentioned, you are only allowed to pick one of seven subs. Those are the eight-inch sub sandwiches. Glance at the Giant Club Sandwiches and sigh a little at what you’re missing, but look at what you are allowed to order. Any of the subs numbered one through six, as well as the J.J.B.L.T., are available to customers.

While Jimmy John’s Customer Appreciation Day may be totally made up, that doesn’t mean that you can’t score yourself a ridiculously cheap sandwich. Just keep in mind, however, that the lines are bound to be long, because who doesn’t love a submarine sandwich for only $1?

Locations that are participating are also limited. Head to Jimmy John’s website to make sure that your local restaurant is participating before you go stand in line for nothing.

Where Did Submarine Sandwiches Start?

Virtually everyone knows how sandwiches got their start on the culinary road to our stomachs. The 18th-century Earl of Sandwich wanted to eat while playing cards, so he stuffed some meat into some bread to get a quick fix, and voila, the sandwich was born.

However, where did the eight-inch, 12-inch, or even six-foot submarine sandwiches get their start? Honestly, nobody knows for sure. Because sandwiches were a hugely popular way to eat lunch, nearly every city — including New York, Chicago, and Boston — had their own version of the classic sandwich. However, the sub may have gotten its start in New Groton, Connecticut, around World War II.

Why New Groton? Because New Groton is home to one of the primary ship building yards for — you guessed it — submarines for the U.S. Navy. According to a local legend, a shop owner named Benedetto Capaldo in New London (which is the official name for the submarine base) started dishing up long sandwiches to satisfy the huge appetites of the yard workers. He originally called it a grinder, but because of the sandwich’s long shape, it became associated with the submarines that the workers ate lunch next to.

Still, there’s proof that the submarine sandwich dates earlier to 1940 in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the first printed record of the submarine sandwich comes from a restaurant in that city. They were advertising, “submarine sandwiches to take out.”

That doesn’t completely sink the legend for New Groton, however. Submarines were built at the New London base as far back as 1912 and all through World War I. In fact, the base underwent a huge expansion in World War II, from 112 acres to 497 acres. So it’s still entirely possible that sometime between World War I and the second World War, there were long sandwiches served to the hungry dockworkers that got dubbed subs.

No matter where the submarine sandwich got its name, you can still enjoy one on the cheap, thanks to Jimmy John’s. Just make sure to get to your location early to avoid what is sure to be a long line.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock]