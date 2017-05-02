Aaron Hernandez was honored by his hometown with a public funeral days ago.

According to a new report, a casual ceremony for the late New England Patriots player was held near the football field where he used to play in Bristol, Connecticut.

Following the funeral, the New York Daily News revealed, candles were burning for Aaron Hernandez by Casey Field, and white balloons filled the parking lot as men and women gathered in Patriots jerseys.

As friends and fans of Aaron Hernandez mourned his suicide, one of his high school classmates sang The Lord’s Prayer, and later, a Pop Warner coach spoke of the time he spent with the late athlete. Guests then wrote farewell messages to Aaron Hernandez on the balloons and added white ribbons.

At the end of the event, guests engaged in a moment of silence before they were heard chanting for the Patriots and for Aaron Hernandez.

Last Monday, April 24, five days after he committed suicide, Aaron Hernandez’s friends and family held a private funeral reception at the O’Brien Funeral Home.

“Brothers Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, as well as current NFL free agent Brandon Spikes, were reportedly on hand for the proceedings. All three men played college football with Hernandez at the University of Florida, and Spikes was a teammate of Hernandez’s again with the New England Patriots from 2010 to 2013,” AOL News revealed to readers last month.

Also in attendance were Aaron Hernandez’s mother and brother as well as his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their daughter, four-year-old Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez.

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins began dating years ago and became engaged in 2012 around the time their daughter was born. Although the couple did not get married before his death, Jenkins took Hernandez’s last name after he was dealt a life sentence for the murder of her sister’s boyfriend, Odin Lloyd.

Following the funeral, Aaron Hernandez’s family released a statement.

“The family of Aaron Hernandez wishes to thank the public for its thoughtful expressions of condolences,” the message read, according to a report by Perez Hilton. “The family wishes to say goodbye to Aaron in privacy. They thank everyone in advance for affording them some measure of privacy during this difficult time. They love him, and they miss him.”

Aaron Hernandez: Funeral and a hearing in wrongful-death suit today https://t.co/3sP4yKfY0i pic.twitter.com/wW86awjTDh — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) April 24, 2017

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide on April 19 at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts. A short time later, both Mike and Maurkice Pouncey commented on his passing on their Instagram pages.

“To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!” Mike wrote on Instagram.

“Today is a tough day the world may think wateva but to my brother I LOVE YOU! GOD strengthen us all!” Maurkice added.

Days before his death, Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of a 2012 double homicide which took the lives of David de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. However, he was still incarcerated due to a previous murder charge involving the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd.

Since his passing, Aaron Hernandez has been faced with numerous rumors claiming he was involved in a romance with fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy. There have also been reports suggesting Hernandez left one of his three suicide notes to Kennedy, although the late athlete’s attorney has denied any such thing.

[Featured Image by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images]