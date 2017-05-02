‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Takes DNA Test Amid Baby Daddy Rumors

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has a lot on her plate at the moment. Not only is she a reality TV personality, a mother to two boys, and a recent college graduate, but she’s also expecting her third child. Lowry announced earlier this year that she would be welcoming baby number three to her brood over the summer, and since that time the baby daddy rumors have been rolling in.

OK! Magazine reports that Kailyn Lowry is refusing to reveal the identity of her unborn child’s father. However, the Teen Mom 2 star’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon confirmed that the man is a friend of Lowry’s that she used to date.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Densmore-Koon told Radar Online. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

It’s also been revealed that it has yet to be established how much Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy will be a part of the equation after their child is born. The Ashley previously reported that MTV has been chomping at the bit to get Kail’s baby daddy to sign a contract to appear on Season 8 of the series, but so far they haven’t had any luck.

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source told the site. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Meanwhile, Kail’s not letting the rumors surrounding her pregnancy get her down. The soon-to-be mom of three graduated college over the weekend, and she is even ready to dive deeper into her own family tree. Lowry revealed via her Snapchat account that she was taking a DNA test sponsored by Ancestry, in which she hopes to find out her family heritage and origins.

The kit costs $100 and is available for purchase online. After receiving the kit, Kailyn Lowry took a small saliva sample and placed in into an envelope that was provided in the kit. The sample is then sent back to the company where they will analyze the Teen Mom 2 star’s DNA for over 700K genetic markers.

“When your results arrive, you’ll see a breakdown of your ethnicity—and it may contain a few surprises. Then, you can start learning more about the places where your family story began,” the company promises on their website.

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry has also been busy filming the new season of Teen Mom 2, where fans hope she will shed some more light on her pregnancy and possibly share the identity of her baby daddy. In addition to Kail returning for Season 8 of the MTV series, the show will also be getting a new cast member. Former Teen Mom 3 star, Briana DeJesus, will reportedly be joining the cast for the new season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Briana DeJesus was allegedly asked to join the cast because she brings some big drama with her. DeJesus is currently pregnant with her second child, and much like Kailyn Lowry, she has not divulged the name of the father. Briana also brings with her a messy relationship with her sister and mother, and a bad boy ex-boyfriend who will have a mess of baby daddy issues for fans to see.

“Some of the girls are unreliable with filming, and others just are no longer bringing the drama viewers want to see. They needed someone to spice it up,” a source told Radar Online of Briana DeJesus’ casting.

