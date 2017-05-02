‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For May 2, Return To The Vault And Some Nice Vendor Rolls

The Destiny weekly reset train continues to be on schedule as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners eagerly await the release of Destiny 2 this September. For the Tuesday, May 2 reset, Guardians can look forward to the Vault of Glass returning as the featured raid plus nicely rolled items like a Titan chest piece with New Monarchy and the Palindrome with the Crucible Quartermaster
As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.
Weekly Featured Raid — Vault of Glass
Modifiers (Challenge Details)
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Templar Challenge
- Atheon Challenge
Rewards
- Raid Gear
- Unknown Rewards
- Age of Triumph Ornament
Nightfall Playlist — The Will of Crota
Old Russia, Earth: Omnigul, the general of Crota’s armies, has been reborn. Eliminate her, along with the Hive that brought her back.
Modifiers
- Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
- Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.
- Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.
- Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
- Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.
Rewards
- Unknown Rewards
- Skeleton Key
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)
Weekly Story Playlist — Earth and Moon
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
- Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)
Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Combined Arms (6v6)
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Enemies
|1
|Overmind Minotaur
|Vex
|2
|Val Aru’un
|Cabal
|3
|Wretched Knight
|Hive
Modifiers
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.
- Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur
The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free, but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.
Notable Vendor Armor
Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.
Eris Morn
- Curse of the Hidden Warlock Bond — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
Variks (House of Judgment)
- King’s Mark Titan Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
- Kell’s Mark Titan Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
- Kell’s Cloak Hunter Cloak — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)
- Cloak of Fast Resolove Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- Eon Tracer Mark Titan’s Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)
- Endling Strides Hunter Boots — 99 percent T12 (Intellect/ Strength)
Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)
- High Command Plate Titan Chest Armor — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)
The Speaker
- Voidwalker’s Bond — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
Notable Vendor Weapons
Crucible Quartermaster
- Palindrome Hand Cannon — True Sight IS, Mulligan/Icarus, Rifled Barrel/Explosive Rounds, Rangefinder
- Event Horizon Sniper Rifle — Explosive Rounds/Perfect Balance, Underdog/Spray and Play, Hidden Hand
Vanguard Quartermaster
- Parthian Shot Pulse Rifle — Counterbalance, Rodeo/Feeding Frenzy, Hand-laid Stock/Lightweight
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- The Wail Hand Cannon — Firefly, Hot Swap/Perfect Balance, Explosive Rounds/Quickdraw
- The Wounded Scout Rifle — Zen Moment, Third Eye/Small Bore, High Caliber Rounds/Snapshot
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Back to Basics
|Exercise your skills in the Clash match type.
|5,000
|500
|A Game of Rift
|Exercise your skills in the Rift match type.
|5,000
|500
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Make a Rainbow
|Rapidly earn Primary, Special, and Heavy Streak Medals to earn Rainbow Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Archon’s Forge: Captains
|Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Shock It to Me
|Use Arc damage to kill Fallen.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Vandals
|Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Pull the Plug
|Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Ghelon
|Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons.
|37 Discipline /
36 Strength
|96%
|Memory of Timur
|Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies.
|38 Discipline /
34 Strength
|95%
|Memory of Radegast
|Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity.
|33 Intellect /
37 Strength
|92%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out: Mars
|Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Harvest
|Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Champion
|Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Eye
|Kill 30 Taken with precision shots.
|1,500
|250
