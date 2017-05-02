Everyone has to destroy an Oracle to complete the Vault of Glass Atheon challenge in Destiny.
Gaming

‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For May 2, Return To The Vault And Some Nice Vendor Rolls

The Destiny weekly reset train continues to be on schedule as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners eagerly await the release of Destiny 2 this September. For the Tuesday, May 2 reset, Guardians can look forward to the Vault of Glass returning as the featured raid plus nicely rolled items like a Titan chest piece with New Monarchy and the Palindrome with the Crucible Quartermaster

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.

Weekly Featured Raid — Vault of Glass

Atheon in the Vault of Glass Raid for Destiny: Age of Triumph.
[Image by Bungie / Activision]

Modifiers (Challenge Details)

  • Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
  • Templar Challenge
  • Atheon Challenge

Rewards

  • Raid Gear
  • Unknown Rewards
  • Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — The Will of Crota

The Will of Crota Strike in Destiny.
[Image by Bungie / Activision]

Old Russia, Earth: Omnigul, the general of Crota’s armies, has been reborn. Eliminate her, along with the Hive that brought her back.

Modifiers

  • Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
  • Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.
  • Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.
  • Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
  • Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Rewards

  • Unknown Rewards
  • Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

  • Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
  • Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
  • Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
  • Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

  • Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
  • Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — Earth and Moon

Modifiers

  • Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
  • Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
  • Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Rewards

  • Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
  • Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Combined Arms (6v6)

Rewards

  • Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
  • Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies
1 Overmind Minotaur Vex
2 Val Aru’un Cabal
3 Wretched Knight Hive
buffer

Modifiers

  • Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
  • Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.
  • Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

  • Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
  • Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
  • Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

Destiny Court of Oryx Balwur (PlayStation, Xbox)
[Image by Bungie/Activision]

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free, but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Notable Vendor Armor

Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Eris Morn

  • Curse of the Hidden Warlock Bond — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Variks (House of Judgment)

  • King’s Mark Titan Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
  • Kell’s Mark Titan Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)
  • Kell’s Cloak Hunter Cloak — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

  • Cloak of Fast Resolove Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

  • Eon Tracer Mark Titan’s Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

  • Endling Strides Hunter Boots — 99 percent T12 (Intellect/ Strength)

Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)

  • High Command Plate Titan Chest Armor — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

The Speaker

  • Voidwalker’s Bond — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Notable Vendor Weapons

Crucible Quartermaster

  • Palindrome Hand Cannon — True Sight IS, Mulligan/Icarus, Rifled Barrel/Explosive Rounds, Rangefinder
  • Event Horizon Sniper Rifle — Explosive Rounds/Perfect Balance, Underdog/Spray and Play, Hidden Hand

Vanguard Quartermaster

  • Parthian Shot Pulse Rifle — Counterbalance, Rodeo/Feeding Frenzy, Hand-laid Stock/Lightweight

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

  • The Wail Hand Cannon — Firefly, Hot Swap/Perfect Balance, Explosive Rounds/Quickdraw
  • The Wounded Scout Rifle — Zen Moment, Third Eye/Small Bore, High Caliber Rounds/Snapshot
Lord Shaxx in Destiny for the PS4 and Xbox One.
[Image by Bungie/Activision]

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type.

  • Complete Seven Matches
  • Get 50 Primary Kills
  • Get 25 Assisted Kills
  • Get 25 Ability Kills
 5,000 500
A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Rift match type.

  • Complete Seven Matches
  • Get 50 Primary Kills
  • Get 25 Assisted Kills
  • Runner Stopped
 5,000 500

buffer

buffer

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks
Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10
Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10
Make a Rainbow Rapidly earn Primary, Special, and Heavy Streak Medals to earn Rainbow Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

buffer

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500
Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500
Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500
Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500

buffer

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12
Memory of Ghelon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 37 Discipline /
36 Strength		 96%
Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 38 Discipline /
34 Strength		 95%
Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 33 Intellect /
37 Strength		 92%

buffer

Petra Venj in Destiny for the PS4 and Xbox One.
[Image by Bungie]

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation
Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended.

Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars.

 3,000 500
Take Them Out: Mars Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars. 1,500 250
Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250
Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250
Queen’s Champion Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250
Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250
buffer

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]

Comments