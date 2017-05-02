‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For May 2, Return To The Vault And Some Nice Vendor Rolls

The Destiny weekly reset train continues to be on schedule as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners eagerly await the release of Destiny 2 this September. For the Tuesday, May 2 reset, Guardians can look forward to the Vault of Glass returning as the featured raid plus nicely rolled items like a Titan chest piece with New Monarchy and the Palindrome with the Crucible Quartermaster

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with all challenges enabled.

Weekly Featured Raid — Vault of Glass

Modifiers (Challenge Details)

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Templar Challenge

Atheon Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — The Will of Crota

Old Russia, Earth: Omnigul, the general of Crota’s armies, has been reborn. Eliminate her, along with the Hive that brought her back.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Brawler — Guardian melee damage is greatly increased.

Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — Earth and Moon

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Grounded — Players take more damage while airborne.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist — Combined Arms (6v6)

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies 1 Overmind Minotaur Vex 2 Val Aru’un Cabal 3 Wretched Knight Hive

Modifiers

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.

Super Kill Bonus — Super kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Shadow Boxer — Use Void abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free, but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Notable Vendor Armor

Tier 12 is when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Eris Morn

Curse of the Hidden Warlock Bond — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Variks (House of Judgment)

King’s Mark Titan Mark — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Kell’s Mark Titan Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Kell’s Cloak Hunter Cloak — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

Cloak of Fast Resolove Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

Eon Tracer Mark Titan’s Mark — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Endling Strides Hunter Boots — 99 percent T12 (Intellect/ Strength)

Executor Hideo (New Monarchy)

High Command Plate Titan Chest Armor — 100 percent T12 (Intellect / Discipline)

The Speaker

Voidwalker’s Bond — 98 percent T12 (Intellect / Strength)

Notable Vendor Weapons

Crucible Quartermaster

Palindrome Hand Cannon — True Sight IS, Mulligan/Icarus, Rifled Barrel/Explosive Rounds, Rangefinder

Event Horizon Sniper Rifle — Explosive Rounds/Perfect Balance, Underdog/Spray and Play, Hidden Hand

Vanguard Quartermaster

Parthian Shot Pulse Rifle — Counterbalance, Rodeo/Feeding Frenzy, Hand-laid Stock/Lightweight

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

The Wail Hand Cannon — Firefly, Hot Swap/Perfect Balance, Explosive Rounds/Quickdraw

The Wounded Scout Rifle — Zen Moment, Third Eye/Small Bore, High Caliber Rounds/Snapshot

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Back to Basics Exercise your skills in the Clash match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Get 25 Ability Kills 5,000 500 A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Rift match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 25 Assisted Kills

Runner Stopped 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Make a Rainbow Rapidly earn Primary, Special, and Heavy Streak Medals to earn Rainbow Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Captains Complete Captain encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Vandals Complete Vandal encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Ghelon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 37 Discipline /

36 Strength 96% Memory of Timur Melee attacks on minor minions of the Darkness have the chance to temporarily turn the target against its allies. 38 Discipline /

34 Strength 95% Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 33 Intellect /

37 Strength 92%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: The Blighted Descendant. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus plus The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out: Mars Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Champion Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]