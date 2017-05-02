Maxine Waters Says Donald Trump Should Do Himself A Favor And Resign

According to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), if President Donald Trump thinks his job is too challenging, he should just do himself and the entire country a favor and resign.

Trump confessed to Reuters that being President is more challenging than he anticipated. He should do himself & the country a favor & resign — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) May 1, 2017

Waters, who has recently gained national fame for her frequent criticism of President Trump, tweeted this challenge in reaction to a recent Reuters interview in which Donald Trump admitted that his first 100 days in office have been more difficult than he anticipated.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” President Trump told Reuters reporters during an Oval Office interview on Thursday.

“This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.”

Though Donald Trump, a wealthy businessman and former reality TV star, has lived a very public life for years, he said that he’s still getting accustomed to the level of scrutiny he now gets. President Trump also revealed that his new position as Chief Executive prevents him from driving, which he misses, and that life at the White House is like being in a cocoon.

“You’re really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can’t go anywhere.”

President Donald Trump assumed his first public office on Jan. 20 after defeating Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton in a monumental upset last year. Trump’s admission that the presidency is harder than he thought it would be has been met by criticism and mockery across social media. Apart from Rep. Maxine Waters, other top politicians weighed in on Trump’s revelation that the presidency has been harder than his previous career.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News on Friday, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) pointed out what many thought was obvious. “Mr. President, you’re in the big leagues now,” he said.

“Of course it’s going to take a lot of work, it’s probably the hardest job in the world.”

Even Vicente Fox Quesada, who was the President of Mexico from 2000 to 2006, chimed in.

.@realDonaldTrump, a 100 days! Being President ain't easy, you know? You're tired, just leave, go back to golfing. America will understand. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Rep. Maxine Waters recently said that she thinks President Donald Trump is “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district blasted Trump for the disparaging comments he made about his former rivals, Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina, the way he mocked a disabled reporter, and the infamous Access Hollywood recording in which he bragged to TV host Billy Bush that his fame allows him to grab women by their private parts.

“I can’t get it out of my head,” Maxine Waters said.

“I’ve never seen anybody as disgusting or as disrespectful as he is.”

The Los Angeles Democrat has been making waves in the past few months for her insistence that President Donald Trump will soon be impeached for his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. presidential election. She refused to attend the presidential inauguration in January and chose to stay away when President Trump delivered his first address to Congress in February.

“I don’t honor this president,” she told the LA Times when asked about her decision to skip Donald Trump’s speech.

“I don’t respect this president. And I’m not joyful in the presence of this president.”

Before his long-running Fox News show was canceled, political commentator Bill O’Reilly was heavily criticized after he made a snide comment about Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair during a Fox & Friends segment. The embattled TV host later issued an apology, but Maxine Waters said that she was not at all concerned about O’Reilly’s mockery.

“I’m a strong black woman, and I cannot be intimidated,” Waters told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

“I cannot be undermined. I cannot be thought to be afraid of Bill O’Reilly or anybody.”

.@MaxineWaters on Bill O'Reilly comments: "I am a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated" #inners https://t.co/B1vRE4nelt — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]