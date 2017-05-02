‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan And Caitriona Balfe Secret Romance Reportedly Confirmed By Eyewitnesses On Set

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe can’t escape the romance rumors. The Outlander stars have been the subjects of a secret romance ever since they graced the small screens as Jamie and Claire Fraser. But are they truly dating in real life?

Celebeat is reporting that Heughan and Balfe were just caught flirting with each other on the set of Season 3. Eyewitnesses claim that they were holding hands between takes and they were not afraid to display their affection when the cameras stopped rolling.

"Room for a small one?" #Outlander – ???? @caitrionabalfe A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Fans, of course, would like nothing more than to see Heughan and Balfe finally get together. The pair has put down romance rumors in the past, but it is clear that they have great chemistry on-screen. Heughan even admitted that it was difficult filming the new season without Balfe, which only sparked more rumors that they are dating.

“It’s always hard when we’re apart, actually, because she’s a great person, great to come to work with, and a very good actress,” Heughan admitted. “But I think it all adds to the reunion – if there’s a reunion, or when there’s a reunion – well you know there’s one in the books. It should be very special.”

Balfe couldn’t agree more. The actress shared similar thoughts in a recent interview and said that she misses the intimate moments “between Jamie and Claire.” The new season of Outlander features the two characters living apart for the first portion of the season before finally reuniting and setting sail around the world.

"Is that a sail thru coffee place…" #Outlander ???? @nightmaril A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Heughan and Balfe haven’t addressed the latest rumors surrounding their relationship. They have talked about the issue in the past, but it isn’t clear if their feelings have changed. While fans wait to hear something officially, an inside source told OK Magazine that they are definitely more their friends.

“They always call each other their best friend, but it definitely seems to be more than that,” an insider shared. “The chemistry between them isn’t an act.”

To make things even more frustrating, Radar Online reports that Sam Heughan revealed that he wouldn’t tell anyone if he and Balfe started dating in real life. Instead, he would leave it a complete mystery for fans to figure out on their own.

“I think if me and Caitriona were together we wouldn’t say,” the actor shared.

#NotInCumbernauldAnymore @caitrionabalfe — Cape Town Sucks ….. #postproductionmeeting #we'renotinCumbernauldanymore @samheughan @nightmaril #Karin A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

There’s no telling what is happening between the two behind closed doors. They are, however, enjoying some time together off-set. People reports that Heughan and Balfe recently attended a rugby match together while filming for Outlander in South Africa. Heughan shared a selfie with Balfe and posted the image on Twitter, further fueling the rumors of a potential romance.

“Thank you @THESTORMERS What a result!!!!! And so good to meet “4Ball” @iamSivN @caitrionambalfe,” he wrote alongside the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo and many speculated that something romantic was definitely going on. Given their heated chemistry in front of the camera, it isn’t a big leap to think they’d make a great couple in real life. Of course, this is hardly the first time Heughan and Balfe have faced such rumors, and it likely won’t be the last. Just last March, Balfe put down the romance rumors and revealed that she and Heughan are not romantically involved. Heughan echoed Balfe’s sentiments, though things could have changed since then.

Drop everything you’re doing. The #Outlander Season 3 tease is here, and we know you’ll love every single second! #STARZ A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Apr 17, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

The two are currently filming for Season 3 of Outlander in South Africa. Starz has not announced an official release date for the new season, but it is expected to premiere sometime this fall. In the meantime, we can only guess if Heughan and Balfe are starting to get romantic outside of the show.

Tell us! Do you think that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are more than just friends? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]