Arizona Woman Found Note In Walmart Purse From Chinese Prisoner Begging For Help?

An Arizona woman claims she found a note in a Walmart purse from a Chinese prisoner asking for help. Laura Wallace said the folded note was found inside the zipper compartment of the purse that had just been purchased in Sierra Vista.

Laura Wallace’s mother-in-law, Christel Wallace, bought the Walmart purse using a store gift card. Shortly after the purchase at the Arizona store, the elder Wallace discovered the folded note written in Chinese, News 4 Tucson reports.

“It [the translation of the Walmart purse note] actually stated that the person who wrote that was a prisoner in China. Basically what their situation was and how they work long hours, 14 hours a day. And they don’t have a lot to eat.”

Wallace had the note independently translated by two Chinese-speaking individuals, and each reportedly arrived at the same message.

Arizona woman discovers note from ‘Chinese prisoner’ in purse bought at Walmart https://t.co/MQ5gheXZdf #FOXNewsUS pic.twitter.com/2JdI5bjbvQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 2, 2017

Here’s what the note from the alleged Chinese prisoner found inside the Walmart purse said:

“Inmates in the Yingshan Prison in Guangxi, China are working 14 hours daily with no break/rest at noon, continue working overtime until 12 midnight, and whoever doesn’t finish his work will be beaten. Their meals are without oil and salt. Every month, the boss pays the inmate 2000 yuan, any additional dishes will be finished by the police. If the inmates are sick and need medicine, the cost will be deducted from the salary. Prison in China is unlike prison in America, horse cow goat pig dog [literally means inhumane treatment in Chinese according to the review of the transcribed note].”

This is not the first time a bizarre and shocking note from an alleged Chinese prisoner has been found inside a purse exported to stores in the United States from China. Calls for help from alleged Chinese prisoners have reportedly been found inside purses at Kmart and Saks Fifth Avenue, among other stores.

Walmart representatives have so far declined to comment on the note from the person claiming to be a Chinese prisoner found inside the purse sold in Arizona. Company officials have stated they have no way to actually verify the origin of the folded note found inside a zipper pocket of the Walmart purse.

“One of our requirements for the suppliers who supply products for sale at Walmart is all work should be voluntary as indicated in our Standards for Suppliers,” a statement from the company said.

A Chinese prisoner hide a note inside a purse made 4 @Walmart. https://t.co/QyGxnTkBO3 — Black Intifada (@UnpatrioticVet) May 2, 2017

Walmart officials also stated they take the manufacturing of the products they sell very seriously and expect all of the items to be sourced both “responsibly and transparently,” NextShark reports. Store spokespeople also noted it is extremely difficult to verify the authenticity of the purse message supposedly authored by a Chinese prisoner.

The Walmart purse was purchased in March. Both Christel Wallace and Laura Wallace were so emotionally moved by the message begging for help they decided to share note with the world.

“I don’t want this to be an attack on any store. That’s not the answer,” Wallace said. “This is happening at all kinds of places and people just probably don’t know.”

Laura Wallace said he had no way to help the alleged Chinese prisoner begging for help but wanted to try to do something to make others aware of what may be going on inside factories in China and the possible treatment of workers.

Labor prison camps have been rumored to exist in China for decades. The “laogai” labor camps were supposedly shuttered in 2013, but Amnesty International maintains the prison factories still exist and are merely operating in a different form.

[Featured Image by Tupungato/Shutterstock]