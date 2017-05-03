Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Sports New Short Hairstyle Amid Transgender Rumors

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have sought to keep their children’s private lives out of the celebrity spotlight. But now, as they grow, those sightings have become inevitable. Angelina and Brad’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, their oldest biological child, recently was spotted in Malibu shopping with a bodyguard. The 10-year-old flaunted a new, shorter hairstyle.

Enjoying southern California’s warm weather by sporting flip-flops and comfortable camouflage cargo shorts, Shiloh stayed chic in a Walking Dead T-shirt and necklaces. X-17 noted that Jolie-Pitt seemed to be doing some grocery shopping for the family with a bodyguard during her Malibu expedition.

Shiloh and the bodyguard were seen heading to the car in the parking lot at Trancas’ Vintage Grocers in north Malibu. Jolie-Pitt carried a bag on her shoulder during the journey, flaunting her new undercut hairstyle that resembled her brother Pax’s favored style.

During the years, as their daughter has grown, Brad and Angelina reportedly have allowed her to live as she chooses, allegedly planning to discuss gender identity with Shiloh when she’s ready for high school. Jolie and Pitt reportedly are talking and co-parenting in the wake of their split last year, and their oldest biological child will soon celebrate her 11th birthday.

Featuring Shiloh on her 10th birthday last year, InStyle pointed out that Jolie-Pitt ranks as the family’s first girl (and fourth child). Born in Namibia in 2006, Shiloh once ranked second on the Forbes list of Hottest Hollywood Tots.

At 10, Angelina and Brad’s child is a world traveler, having voyaged from Italy to Cambodia and Ethiopia. Just four years after Jolie and Pitt welcomed their daughter into the world, they created the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation to benefit the Naankuse Wildlife Sanctuary.

The foundation that honors Shiloh named a baby cheetah cub after her, and Brad and Angelina’s daughter reportedly “cannot wait to visit Naankuse and meet” the cub. Wherever Shiloh travels, she turns head with her blonde hair and big blue eyes.

Jolie and Pitt’s daughter also has become known for her fondness for what the magazine categorized as “tomboy-cool” style. Accompanying Angelina to the 2016 Kung Fu Panda 3 premiere (Jolie provides the voice of Tigress), Shiloh sported an open gray vest, matching pants, and lace-up sneakers.

At 9, Jolie-Pitt wore a graphic T-shirt and gray hoodie to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. And when she went with her big brothers to the 2014 Unbroken premiere, Shiloh famously showed up as their mini-me in a suit.

Since age 2, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been the subject of unconfirmed reports that she is transgender, according to the International Business Times. Both Brad and Angelina have talked about their daughter’s preferences.

In 2010, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh has “Montenegro style” when it comes to her fashion choices, noting that her daughter’s style resembles “how people dress there.” Angelina explained that the little girl preferred regular suits and tracksuits.

“So it’s a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy,” said Jolie.

“She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Chatting with Oprah Winfrey two years previously, Pitt revealed that his daughter preferred to be called John at that time.

“[Shiloh] only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So it’s a Peter Pan thing,” said Brad.

Consequently, Pitt said that he and Angelina called her John per her preference, describing a typical conversation at the time.

“So we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want…’ – ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!'” said Brad.

“So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents,” summed up Pitt.

OK! Magazine reported that Brad and Angelina both have supported Shiloh’s alleged desire to “identify as a boy,” quoting an insider who revealed that Jolie-Pitt wears only styles for boys.

“Shiloh’s so funny about her wardrobe and she couldn’t be more different from her sisters,” said the source.

“She only wears boys’ clothes and is always stealing T-shirts from Pax’s wardrobe.”

Reportedly seeking to be “extremely responsible about her tomboy ways,” Jolie and Pitt have sought “advice from all kinds of experts on how to handle it carefully and not damage their child,” according to the insider. The source also revealed that Shiloh’s parents do not plan to address the gender identity issue “until it’s time for high school.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]