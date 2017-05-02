Leah Messer Cozies Up To Ex-Husband: Why They Should Get Back Together

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Leah Messer is one of the Teen Mom 2 stars who shares very little from her personal life when the show isn’t airing on television. Leah has been trying to move forward with her life after two divorces, three daughters and a depression. Messer wants to be the best possible mother for her three children, and she doesn’t really get into trouble with boyfriends. It sounds like she has learned from her mistakes, as she was caught cheating on Corey Simms with her ex-boyfriend right before their wedding.

But maybe Leah likes to create suspicion because according to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer hung out with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert without much of an explanation. She shared two pictures on Instagram of herself with her ex-husband, and they were all smiles. Many people are hoping that these two will get back together, but Calvert was actually engaged to another woman.

“Just a little fun, that’s all!!!!” Leah Messer wrote to a picture she shared on Instagram of herself and her ex-husband.

He was rumored to be engaged to a woman named Brooke, but there have been rumors that they have ended the engagement. And maybe this is why Leah and Calvert can hang out together without Brooke being concerned about her future husband and his relationship with Messer. But fans are hoping that these two will get back together, as they are such a great couple.

“I loved you guys together. Maybe one day you guys will!” one person wrote to Leah about her and Jeremy getting back together, while others chimed in with several rumors, writing things like, “He’s actually been cheating on her with her best friend,” and “Jeremy is single he broke up with her a while back.”

But some fans did point out that she doesn’t have to go back to Jeremy, as there are other people out there for her. She doesn’t have to go backward to find love again.

“Your going to find your price charming be patient and yes you look stunning and your a great mom,” one person wrote to Leah Messer about her changing ways, while another added, “Dam Leah you are looking hotter than I have ever seen You! It pays to take time and work on yourself! Glad you and Jeremy are coparenting on a good level these days. You can tell you are doing so good!”

#Goodtimes???????????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

There are many good reasons as to why these two should work out their issues and get back together. They do have a daughter Adalynn, and Jeremy only divorced Messer because she was going through a depression and completely changed who she was. Now, she’s doing well, and she’s healthy again, which is why she’s able to hang out with her ex-husband without the drama. And maybe Calvert is rethinking his decision to divorce her.

And maybe Leah knew that her post with Calvert would cause some controversy because she followed it up with a post about jealousy. And maybe her post is directed towards Jeremy’s former partner Brooke, who is rumored to be single once again.

“Jealousy is a good indication that you are doing things the right way. People never get jealous of losers,” read a quote that Leah shared on Instagram, to which she shared her own thoughts, writing, “Hatred built on insecurities = #jealousy. I just #SmileandWave…. Just #Smile & Wave #BeKind.”

What do you think of Leah Messer’s posts with her ex-husband? Do you think she should get back together with her ex-husband, or do you think she should find love elsewhere, as there are many other guys in the world who could make her happy?

[Featured Image by MTV]