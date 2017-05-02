Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Reportedly Blindsided By Miranda Lambert’s Wedding Plans

Things are getting serious between Miranda Lambert and Anderson East. The two are reportedly on the verge of tying the knot and their wedding plans have completely blindsided Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Who will get married first?

An insider told Radar Online that Lambert reached out to Shelton to tell him the good news. This broke the country star’s “no contact” policy she initiated after the divorce, but she was so happy about the wedding she couldn’t resist informing Shelton.

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” a source shared. “But she’s happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him!”

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind. ????????#bamaboy #backtothefarm #texasbama #blueeyes A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Lambert hasn’t been afraid to display her love whenever the cameras are around. She even hinted about a potential wedding when she wore a white gown at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month. Lambert walked the red carpet with East at her side while Shelton enjoyed a quite evening at his ranch in Oklahoma.

Lambert isn’t the only one showing her affection. Shelton and Stefani have proudly displayed their romance for the past year and a half and aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Sources even claim that their PDA is one reason why Lambert told Shelton about her wedding plans.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous poster before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” an insider shared.

Blake Shelton started his romance months after divorcing Lambert in 2015. Lambert and East started dating around five months after her divorce. They have not officially confirmed their plans to wed.

The rumors surrounding Lambert resurfaced after she was awarded the Album of the Year at the ACMs in April. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lambert mentioned her breakup in the acceptance speech. Stefani reportedly heard the comments and believes Lambert needs to stop talking about Shelton in public and move on with her life.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex. Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on,” an insider revealed

Stefani went through an emotional divorce herself in 2015 with Gavin Rossdale. The No Doubt alum was married to Rossdale for over 10 years and shared three kids with him — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Given her experience with breakups, Stefani doesn’t think it’s healthy to keep dwelling on the past.

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake,” the insider added. “None of them need to be living in the past!”

Of course, it still isn’t clear if Lambert and East are engaged or not. According to Celebrity Insider, East may have popped the big question after the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2. After all, their relationship has gotten serious over the past year, and they did collaborate with each other on Lambert’s award-winning album, The Weight of These Wings.

“It’s incredible news,” an insider said. “Miranda and Anderson had talked about marriage in a casual way, but she never thought it was real. But word is he popped the question right after her big night!”

It wouldn’t be that big of a surprise if Lambert and East are engaged. Their romance seems better than ever and Lambert’s appears as though she has moved on since the divorce. Whether that means Lambert will walk down the aisle in the near future remains unclear.

Shelton and Stefani seem like they are in a similar place in their relationship and have yet to announced their future plans.

❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Tell us! Who do you think will wed first – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani or Miranda Lambert and Anderson East? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]