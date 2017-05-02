Scheana Marie is officially divorced and luckily for the Vanderpump Rules star, she won’t be forced to pay her former husband, Mike Shay, spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on May 1, both Scheana Marie and Mike Shay waived their rights to spousal support. However, because Scheana Marie kept a large portion of their marital assets, she was forced to pay Shay $50,000.

“She got to keep her checking account, valued at $1,000, and her car. The 2016 Ford Explorer is worth $50,000, but she currently owes $49,294.08. She also was able to keep her $31,392 retirement account, and a 2009 Nissan worth $15,489,” the outlet explained to readers.

As for Mike Shay, he was allowed to keep his “Shaybae Productions” business and a 2005 GMC car.

Scheana Marie filed for divorce on November 30 and released a joint statement with Mike Shay that same day.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the couple said in their statement to Us Weekly. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

When they parted ways, rumors swirled in regard to Mike Shay’s potential relapse but on Instagram, he insisted that he was not back on drugs. He also told fans he was happy and not missing, as previous reports had suggested.

As Scheana Marie and Mike Shay parted ways, their relationship troubles became evident on the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. Although the couple started off the season on good terms after Shay kicked his drug habit in early 2016, things between them took a turn for the worse during the final episodes of the season and during the finale, Scheana Marie informed Shay that she intended to put a legal end to their marriage.

“I was devastated,” Scheana Marie explained to In Touch Weekly of the moment after she filed for divorce.

According to Scheana Marie, she knew something was wrong in her marriage when she woke up from surgery and discovered that her pain medication was missing.

“I knew then there was a problem. He got sober for the next six months, but then I found out he was having an emotional affair with a fan,” she explained. “He was also back on drugs, which I told the Vanderpump Rules producers about. I talked about his drug use on the show, and he felt betrayed by that.”

Mike Shay’s drug problems were first exposed during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and nearly ended their relationship at that point. However, the couple seemed to be in a better place in the months that followed Shay’s clean date.

Weeks after her divorce filing, Scheana Marie was seen spending time with actor Robert Parks-Valletta and in February, after confirming the new romance with Shay, the reality star and her new boyfriend turned up on the red carpet at the premiere of Bronzeville in Los Angeles.

Although Scheana Marie’s relationship is still new, she’s already discussed getting married for a second time and throughout the past few months, she and Valletta have seemingly proved their relationship is quite serious with trips to Hawaii, Amsterdam, and Big Bear.

