Brad Pitt Is Dating And Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly ‘Terrified’ Of Him Moving On With Someone New

Brad Pitt is back in the dating game — and Angelina Jolie isn’t happy about it. Hollywood Life reports that Jolie is worried that Pitt will find a new love in the near future and can’t stand the idea of him dating another woman.

“Even though [Angelina Jolie] wanted the split, she’s terrified Brad [Pitt] will move on and find love with someone new,” an insider shared. “It’s one of those she can’t live with him, and she can’t live without him, things. Brad and Angie had scorching chemistry and she just can’t handle seeing him with another woman. She definitely gets very jealous.”

Pitt and Jolie shared a lot of chemistry during their time together. Their heated love affair began while they worked together on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, even though Pitt was still with Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Jolie officially started dating after he divorced Aniston and the two enjoyed years of passion — both on and off the screen.

Their dream marriage ended, however, in September of 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court. The estranged couple battled each other for months as accusations of child abuse were leveled against Pitt. Things have only recently cooled down, and Jolie still hasn’t gotten over her complicated feelings for the World War Z star.

With Brad Pitt starting to date again, Jolie’s past feelings are starting to crop up, and she reportedly hates the idea of another woman interacting with their children. Over the course of their relationship, Pitt and Jolie had six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Jolie has a history of being close to her children, so it is completely understandable that she doesn’t want them to have a step-mom, at least not yet.

“She’s definitely keeps [sic] an eye on him and what he’s up to,” the insider explained. “Besides just not wanting to see him with someone else, Angie really doesn’t want to see another woman come into the kid’s lives. That would really freak her out.”

The source added that Jolie’s fears are a little unfounded. Pitt might be looking to date again, but his focus is clearly on his kids, career, and health. In fact, it might be a while before starts to date someone and even longer before their relationship gets serious.

A source revealed to People that Pitt has been dating a few women since the divorce but nothing is serious at the moment. Instead, the actor is using his newfound single status as a means to socialize and build friendships in Hollywood.

“It’s not anything serious. He doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and social,” the insider shared. “He seems more comfortable double-dating and friends are helping out.”

There’s no telling who Pitt has been seeing over the past few month. Early rumors hinted that he hooked up with Sienna Miller, who worked on The Lost City of Z, a film produced by Pitt. The actress, however, has since debunked the rumors and said that nothing romantic is happening between her and Pitt.

Despite the latest rumors surrounding Jolie, E! News reports that her relationship with Pitt is getting better by the day. They are fighting less about the children and have reportedly opened up doors of communication. While they haven’t settled the divorce in court, it sounds like Pitt and Jolie are on the verge of reaching a peaceful settlement.

“We are and forever will be a family,” Jolie shared back in February. “I’m coping with finding a way through to make sure this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

