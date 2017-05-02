Katie Holmes Hints At Wedding To Jamie Foxx, Tom Cruise’s Ex Shows Off Gown

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly been discreetly dating since 2013, but the two seem to be ready to take their relationship to the next level, and that could include a wedding. Tom Cruise’s ex-wife looked smoking hot at the recent Met Gala held in New York City. She arrived at the event together with fashion designer Zac Posen, who created the gown that she wore that night.

The 36-year-old fashion designer revealed to E! News that they are pretty relaxed with their friends and family when preparing for an event. The former Dawson’s Creek star seems to be happy with her look and beautiful gown, which she shared photos of on Instagram. Could Holmes be hinting a wedding to her rumored boyfriend, Jamie Foxx?

❤️❤️❤️ @zacposen @genevieveherr @djquintero @christopherniquet A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 1, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Since rumors claim that Katie and Jamie have been dating for quite some time now, some believe it’s time that they stop hiding their relationship. According to Us Weekly, the A-listers are ready to go public with their romance. The 38-year-old actress used to be worried about the public attention, which is why they reportedly try to avoid the paparazzi by planning their meetings. Fox, 49, lives in Los Angeles, while Katie stays with her daughter, Suri Cruise, in New York City.

Last December, Holmes and Foxx flew to Mexico for her birthday, and they also celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Miami. Just a few weeks ago, the Oscar winner and his girlfriend dined out at an NYC restaurant a day before he left for Budapest to shoot his latest movie, Robin Hood. The couple’s pal revealed that people may see them going out to dinner more, and they may even go on a romantic getaway in Europe.

During the lovebirds’ romantic getaway in Mexico, rumors started to emerge that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx secretly got married. According to Hollywood Life, the father of two and mother of one got hitched in Cabo San Lucas. They allegedly exchanged vows on a private beach on the day they arrived. The people present during their secret wedding were their kids, who looked adorable as flower girls.

The Django Unchained star has a beauty queen daughter named Corrine and a little girl named Annalise. The Kennedys actress, on the other hand, has full custody of Suri, whom she used to co-parent with Tom Cruise when they were still married.

There have been rumors that Jamie wanted to ask Tom if he can adopt Suri since the two haven’t seen each other for a few years. The two Hollywood greats have been good friends and even starred together in Collateral back in 2004. The Annie star has already acted as Suri’s dad, which is why Katie has thought of officially making him her daughter’s father.

Some fans were thrilled to hear about the adoption since the 11-year-old deserves a dad, but Gossip Cop claimed that the reports were false. Regarding the secret wedding rumors, Holmes slammed the reports that she got married to Foxx during an interview with the New York Times. The reporter asked the brunette beauty if she’s still single or there’s a secret marriage that they have to talk about, and she was amused by the questions.

“Nooo, I’m not married. But thank you for asking,” Katie said.

The former wife of Tom Cruise only confirmed that she’s still not yet married, but she didn’t deny that she’s in a relationship. However, Jamie Foxx denied that he’s dating Katie Holmes during a radio interview with Dish Nation two years ago. According to the Mirror, he confirmed that he is seeing someone but didn’t reveal the name.

“I’m not the person who wants to be defined by anybody I date. Even if I was dating someone, no one would know anyway,” he said. “But it affects my situation because I got a girl, who’s like ‘yo, who’s this b****?'”

