Ryan Reynolds Said The Sweetest Thing About Blake Lively At The 2017 Met Gala

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were the epitome of couple goals at the 2017 Met Gala after Ryan said the sweetest thing about his wife of five years that has fans around the globe praising the actor.

Ryan couldn’t help but gush over Lively, who is the mother of his two daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds, on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1, as the Deadpool star revealed how Blake changed his life and helped him to mend his fractured relationship with his father before he passed away.

Instagram account Humans of New York revealed the seriously sweet words Reynolds said about Lively during the prestigious fashion event, where he praised his fellow actor for her empathy and admitted that his wife has helped him to become a better person since they married in 2012.

“[Blake] always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy,” Reynolds said while gushing over Lively on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

“She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person,” Ryan continued in his sweet words about his wife, before telling the outlet how Blake helped him to restore his frosty relationship with his father.

“I had a very fractured relationship with my father,” Reynolds then confessed of how Lively helped him build his relationship with his dad. “Before he died, [Blake] made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times,” Ryan said.

Blake and Ryan stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, with many fans taking to social media to claim that the couple, who married in a top secret ceremony in September 2012, were “couple goals” at the big New York event, with some even joking that Lively and Reynolds’ love and relationship was so sweet that it made them emotional.

“The most recent photo on Humans Of New York is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and I’m actually crying at how precious the story + photo are,” @kpretzz tweeted after reading Reynolds sweet gush over his wife, while @biljana_x wrote after seeing Blake and Ryan looking loved up on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, “Blake and Ryan are such mom and dad goals and couple goals in general why am I so emotional [right now].”

“Meanwhile Blake and Ryan are couple goals! #metgala2017,” @m33narh added of Reynolds and Lively’s Met Gala red carpet appearance, as Twitter user @SydneSummer said of the couple who stunned at the fashion event, “And in #couplegoals could Blake & Ryan be any cuter at #MetGala?”

Ryan’s sweet gush over Blake and his big Met Gala red carpet appearance with his wife came shortly after Lively jokingly threw a little shade in her husband’s direction while complimenting musician John Legend on his achievement of being named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Lively joked during an appearance at the TIME 100 gala last week that John was actually the most influential person in her life while posting a photo of Reynolds blocking her view of the musician during his performance at the show.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor…” Lively captioned her Instagram photo, which showed her husband seemingly making his way back to his seat in the audience while standing in front of Lively during John’s performance.

“If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend,” Blake then joked on the social media site, mere days before Reynolds gushed over her at the Met Gala.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]