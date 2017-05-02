‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Carrie,’ Or ‘Game Of Thrones’: What Does Katy Perry’s Met Gala Dress Remind You Of?

Katy Perry wore a bold red ensemble at 2017 Met Gala and social media is losing its mind, for all the right reasons.

The Internet Is Losing It Over Katy Perry’s Zany Met Gala Lookhttps://t.co/WramzmRLQa pic.twitter.com/TFl0EeYnUC – Kathleen LeMaire (@KathyRoberto) May 2, 2017

When Katy Perry showed up on the red carpet wearing a layered red Maison Margiela Artisanal gown, many people started wondering for a few seconds (or minutes): “Who’s that?”

Katy Perry, who ahead of this year’s Met Gala traded her brunette locks for a platinum blonde short hair, looked unrecognizable on the red carpet rocking her platinum blond short hair, embroidered veil, nail art, and three giant diamond rings.

And since Katy Perry was one of the first to arrive at 2017 Met Gala on Sunday night, the “Chained To The Rhythm” singer definitely set the fashion tone for the event, which later saw no less bold arrivals of Rihanna, who appeared in a dress encased with petals, and Zendaya in a dress full of parrots (not the live ones, though you could expect even that nowadays).

Katy Perry’s bold Met Gala look drew numerous hilarious, yet on-point comparisons on social media, with some users seeing Beetlejuice in her dress and other users comparing the “Bon Appétit” singer to Carrie and Game of Thrones‘s Red Woman.

Katy Perry’s bold red ensemble by John Galliano perfectly fit the theme of the Met Gala event being titled Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between, honoring the fashion house’s founder.

Besides trying to fit in, Katy Perry, who served as 2017 Met Gala’s co-host, was also trying to make some mysterious statement of her own with the word “Witness” spelled out on her red headpiece, which some fans on social media think could be a teaser of her upcoming song of the same title.

One Twitter user jokingly noted that by wearing a red ensemble at 2017 Met Gala, Katy Perry could be promoting Taylor Swift’s critically-acclaimed 2012’s album RED. It’s funny because Perry and Swift are long-time enemies, and Perry would never promote anything Swift does in her lifetime.

#MetGala And here we have Katy Perry promoting Taylor Swift’s best album RED pic.twitter.com/w3sPane2aO -(@TOUCHOFTAYLOR) May 1, 2017

Another Twitter user hilariously pointed out that Katy Perry was dressed at Met Gala “like whatever Tim Burton jerks off to.” Burton is a famous American filmmaker who’s known for his edgy, dark and gothic style.

katy perry dressed like whatever tim burton jerks off to #metgala pic.twitter.com/Uyazu62jro – Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 1, 2017

Besides, Burton served as director for 1988’s Beetlejuice, which featured actress Winona Ryder wearing a very similar red dress – complete with red veil, red sleeves and red layers of tulle – at a wedding.

Katy Perry at the #MetGala looks like Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice’s wedding and no that is not a compliment #redwedding pic.twitter.com/Je1VrXw2aE – Mike T (@majtague) May 2, 2017

Speaking of weddings, many users on Twitter saw numerous references to Game of Thrones, and particularly the infamous Red Wedding from the HBO TV series, in Katy Perry’s Met Gala look.

While some were comparing Katy Perry’s bold look to Game of Thrones’s Red Woman, a Twitter user named Lauren noted that Perry could be part of the Faith Militant from the hit TV series, which returns with all new episodes this summer.

Katy Perry looks like she’s part of the Faith Militant from Game of Thrones. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kQvRoOPB3L – Lauren (@balfeheughlywed) May 1, 2017

While Katy Perry’s Met Gala dress featured no blood and no real meat (unlike Lady Gaga’s infamous meat-dress) – as far as the media is concerned – a Twitter user named Fran Mirabella noted that her look was reminiscent of blood-covered Carrie from the 1976 film and its 2013 reboot starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Katy Perry is no stranger to rocking bold and risky outfits on red carpets, especially if it’s the Met Gala. Last year, the “Bon Appétit” singer bleached her eyebrows and debuted her black-and-gold look with the extra alien effect.

To make her 2016 Met Gala look even more memorable, Katy Perry also had a Tamagotchi pet hanging from her dress. Besides, Perry even made her then-boyfriend Orlando Bloom, with whom she split in early March, wear a Tamagotchi on his suit.

What does Katy Perry’s Met Gala outfit most remind you of? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image Collaboration includes photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, sergio34/Shutterstock]