Kendall Jenner Met Gala 2017 PDA With A$AP Rocky Was Hot As Kendall’s Dress, But Are Kendall And Rocky Dating?

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala PDA with A$AP Rocky was almost as hot as her butt-baring sheer gown. The “naked ambition” of Kendall’s barely-there dress of hand-painted gems showed off so much skin that it’s no wonder the rapper couldn’t keep his hands off her at the gala.

ET News pointed out that the rumored couple didn’t walk the red carpet together, so there are still some doubts about the status of their relationship. But during the Met Gala party, A$AP Rocky and Kendall got cozy over and over again.

Kylie Jenner caught a cuddly moment between the two and that pic showed up on Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat before the evening was over. Kendall, 21, is totally engrossed in Rocky, 28, who has his hand firmly on Jenner’s butt.

When Kendall Jenner led the way for the “epic bathroom selfie” that just has to happen every year even though it’s against Anna Wintour’s strict rules, Rocky was right there to press his cheek against Kendall’s. In that pic, they’re in the middle of the crowd, but there’s a glimpse of A$AP’s hand intimately caressing Kendall’s bare skin just above her mesh-covered bottom.

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

After the Met Gala party, Rocky and Jenner wanted more and headed out to New York clubs. They were still cuddly and even more affectionate as they left, with Kendall resting her head on Rocky’s shoulder as the rapper slipped his arm around her waist.

Twitter hasn’t made up its mind about the possible couple. People are still asking if they are really a thing.

Are asap rocky and Kendall really a thing?? because no. — dai. (@dasiacs) May 2, 2017

Some tweeters figure they’re just having fun with each other, but A$AP Rocky’s fans are worried he might get trapped by Jenner.

Annoyed by asap and kendall. But do your thang young man. Just don't get trapped. — Highann Carroll (@lovekushart) May 2, 2017

They stopped at Kendall’s hotel so she could change out of her silky sheer Met Gala dress. The supermodel might have wanted something a bit more comfy for a night of clubbing, but the skin-baring “lace-up leather skirt” was even sexier than the Met Gala gown, and not exactly comfortable looking.

The mini skirt was more lacing-up than it was a skirt, and the side laces showed bare leg right up to Kendall’s waist. It showed almost as much skin as Jenner’s Met Gala dress. She covered up, in a way, with a see-through yellow hoodie over a black bra.

Kendall and Rocky have been teasing fans with their sexy relationship since last June, and People shared that at Coachella, they kept up the flirting but failed to confirm whether they are actually a couple.

Not everyone is a fan of the rumored romance. One Twitter user said A$AP Rocky could do way better than Kendall Jenner.

No lie, Asap Rocky could do WAY better than Kendall Jenner — Tey Boogie ????????☄️???? (@Tey_Gunna) May 2, 2017

Others aren’t convinced by all the teasing but are pretty sure they don’t want the relationship to be a thing.

Are asap rocky and Kendall really a thing?? because no. — dai. (@dasiacs) May 2, 2017

In Touch looked at Kendall’s love life history and the way the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for the very un-Kardashian characteristic of “keeping her private life exactly that… private.”

The outlet admitted that Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky make a “pretty adorable” couple, but also pointed out via the Daily Mail that Rocky’s stepmom, Kari Mayers, has never been a fan of the two getting into a serious relationship.

Mayers said that she thinks Kendall and the rest of the Kardashians “are a bad family for Rakim to be involved with.” That could explain why Kendall and Rocky are so coy about making it official. But Kendall insiders have often said she doesn’t want to be exclusive with anyone.

All that Met Gala PDA has to mean something though. What do you think? Are Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky taking the next step, or are they just having a great, no-strings time together?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]