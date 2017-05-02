Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert May Be About To Have An Awkward Run-In

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert could be about to suffer a pretty awkward run-in almost two years after their divorce.

Almost two years after Blake and Miranda announced their surprising divorce to the world, it was revealed that both Lambert and Shelton will be performing at the upcoming 2017 CMT Music Awards on June 7, marking one of the first times the former husband and wife have been at the same award show since they split.

Billboard confirmed that both Miranda and Blake are scheduled to appear and perform at the country music award show next month and will be joined by their peers Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, and Thomas Rhett.

Shelton and Lambert have managed to avoid any public run-ins since they announced their divorce in 2015 and have, for the most part, refrained from directly speaking to each other following their split, though both have been accused of throwing out a subtle diss or two in the other’s direction over the past two years.

Blake was most recently accused of dissing his former wife following her performance of “Tin Man” on the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2, as the country star made it very clear that he wasn’t attending the show or tuning in to support Lambert or his peers as the awards took over Las Vegas.

Shelton instead tweeted a snap showing that he was outside enjoying a drink in his home state of Oklahoma mere minutes after Miranda performed the emotional song rumored to be about her former husband and their breakup.

“Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” Blake tweeted, which a number of fans claimed was Shelton’s way of throwing out a diss at both Lambert and the Academy of Country music who did not award him a single nomination at the 2017 ceremony.

Lambert has also been accused of throwing out a diss in Blake’s direction, as Fox News reported last year that Miranda supposedly claimed both Shelton and Stefani used their romance in an attempt to sell their latest albums.

Reporting that she had turned down a number of high-profile interviews to promote her album The Weight of These Wings, the outlet alleged that Lambert told her team to refuse all interviews to avoid speaking about Shelton and their divorce and stated, “Gwen’s and Blake’s albums didn’t sell, and all they did was do press.”

But while both Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been accused of some subtle disses in the wake of their divorce, the two have mostly avoided each other recently when it comes to award shows as Shelton was absent from both the 2017 ACM Awards and the 2016 CMA Awards, both of which Miranda performed at as Blake fans accused voters of taking sides in their split.

The announcement that both Blake and Miranda will appear at the 2017 CMT Awards also comes after Radar Online reported this week that Lambert is allegedly ready to settle down with boyfriend Anderson East, who’s thought to be the first man she’s seriously dated since her and Shelton’s divorce and isn’t afraid to let her ex know how happy she is.

The site reported amid the announcement that both Lambert and Shelton would be at the country music award show next month that Miranda is supposedly ready to flaunt her relationship with Anderson in front of Shelton while alleging that the couple is very close to an engagement.

“Miranda has refused to speak to Blake since their divorce,” a source told the site this week, but claimed that the “We Should Be Friends” singer is supposedly “happy to hit him with the news that she’s fully ready to replace him.”

According to the outlet, Miranda was left particularly hurt after Blake was spotted out with girlfriend Gwen Stefani so soon after they announced their divorce in July 2015.

“It infuriated Miranda that Blake started dating this gorgeous pop star before the ink was dry on their divorce papers,” a source claimed of Lambert’s supposed response to Shelton’s now year and a half long romance with Stefani.

But while Lambert and Shelton have made no secret of the fact that they’re no longer close, E! News claimed back in March that Miranda and Blake have in fact crossed paths since their divorce almost two years ago but are always cordial if they happen to run into each other now they’ve both moved on.

“They have crossed paths and spoken to each other but have let the past go and just want each other to be happy,” the source told the site of Shelton and Lambert. “[Blake and Miranda] are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end.”

Do you think Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton will have an awkward run-in at the 2017 CMT Awards?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]