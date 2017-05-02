OnePlus 5 Camera Sample Leaks Emerge, Teases Bokeh Effect, Dual-Lens Configuration

The OnePlus 5 is still months away, but the next flagship killer from the upstart smartphone firm has already managed to get the mobile tech community extremely excited. Expected to be launched with powerhouse specs, a premium build, and an extremely competitive price, the OnePlus 5 is anticipated to emerge as one of the most compelling smartphones of 2017. While the device’s internals would most likely be flagship-grade, however, the quality of its cameras remain a mystery. That is, of course, until now.

According to TrueTech, a previously accurate source has provided what appears to be sample shots taken from a prototype OnePlus 5 unit. While the website did state that the legitimacy of the leaked shots remains questionable, the tech-themed site did state that the source who provided them also produced accurate images of the LG G5 in the past. Needless to say, the sample images are quite interesting.

OnePlus 5 camera samples leak out for all to see https://t.co/qYLwsOUGFp pic.twitter.com/RmZYdexzRQ — TechnoBuffalo (@TechnoBuffalo) May 1, 2017

Among the most notable aspects of the leaked OnePlus 5 sample images is the EXIF data on the pictures themselves. From what could be determined from the data on the photos, the images were taken using a device with a model number of A5000, leading the smartphone maker’s fans to speculate that the pictures came from a OnePlus 5 unit. The location where the photos were taken was revealed to be in 22.5431 latitude, and 114.0579 longitude, which reveals that the images were captured somewhere in Shenzen, China, where the prototype of the upcoming flagship killer might be tested.

According to a BGR report, an interesting aspect of the sample photos from the alleged OnePlus 5 device could be found in the characteristics and composition of the images themselves. The overall quality of the photos is not really that impressive, as they seem to be captured and composed by a casual photographer. Nevertheless, the details in the images appear to be teasing a particular configuration of the OnePlus 5’s primary camera.

The sample pictures in the leak featured what seems to be a Bokeh effect akin to that featured in the iPhone 7 Plus’ dual-lens sensors. Thus, from the details in the photos and the way the images were captured, speculations have emerged that the OnePlus 5 might very well be equipped with a dual-camera configuration. Rumors about the OnePlus 5’s dual-lens system have been around for a while, though these leaked images appear to be the first seemingly concrete proof that the upcoming flagship would indeed feature the formidable snapper.

The exact configuration of the OnePlus 5’s rumored dual-camera system remains unknown, though speculations suggest that the upcoming flagship would be fitted with two 16MP main cameras, with one lens being wider to cover more depth from subjects. Such a system would be quite similar to the configuration utilized by other dual-lens flagships such as the LG V20, one of 2016’s most notable camera smartphones.

Official details about the OnePlus 5 have not been released by the smartphone manufacturer as of date, though speculations are high that the upcoming flagship would be equipped with internals that are comparable to more expensive devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S8. Currently, speculations are high that the OnePlus 5 would be fitted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, around 6GB to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also rumored to be fitted with a premium 5.5-inch QHD OLED display, a notable improvement over the OnePlus 3T’s 1080p screen.

The release date of the OnePlus 5 remains unknown as of writing, though speculations are high that the upcoming smartphone would debut sometime during the second half of 2017. The price of the device has not been leaked to date, though persistent rumors suggest that the OnePlus 5 would be priced aggressively, south of $500.

[Featured Image by OnePlus]