World War 3 News: Donald Trump Says He ‘Would Be Honored’ To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

As the tension between North Korea and the United States is allegedly leading towards World War 3, President Donald Trump stated that he would be honored to meet Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un to avoid the nuclear war.

During his recent interview, President Trump said he would meet Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances. Donald Trump added that most of the leaders from other countries would like not to meet the North Korea’s reclusive ruler, but he thinks that a good conversation with him would help them avoid alleged war.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” President Trump said to Bloomberg News. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that. Most political people would never say that, but I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

On the other hand, President Trump also revealed during his conversation with John Dickerson on CBS’s Face the Nation that if North Korea’s president Kim Jong-un will not stop his missiles tests then America cannot let this continue.

“People are saying, ‘Is he sane?’ I have no idea,” the president said. “So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie. But we have a situation that we just cannot let — we cannot let what’s been going on for a long period of years continue.”

Apparently, this is not for the first time when anyone has shown a desire to meet North Korea’s leader and have a meaningful conversation with him. Prior to President Trump, the North Korean government talked with six other countries but even the United Nations food aid sanctions have failed to stop Kim’s predecessors to test their nuclear weaponry. As a result of this, Donald Trump’s administration is currently dependent on the Republic of China to exert pressure on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea Escalated Their Missile Tests

According to NBC News, Kim Jong-un is testing his missiles, some of them are still experimental, just to show President Donald Trump that he is not going to back out anytime soon.

Two government officials revealed to the news agency that multiple failures of missile tests do not matter to Kim Jong-un regime’s, as it sends out a clear message to the world that he is not afraid to use his nuclear weaponry.

“They want to show they can,” one official said to NBC News. “They believe they learn something new from every launch, success or failure.

Since 2016, North Korea has tested multiple missiles and most of them have resulted in failure. Their most important achievement has been their test of a mobile, solid-fueled missile that Kim can launch from a submarine.

But for the North Korean government, the most important thing at this moment is to send a message to President Donald Trump that Kim Jong-un is serious and wants “to make sure he [Donald Trump] knows.”

Will Donald Trump Meeting Kim Jung-un Bring Results?

Pyongyang announced on Monday that they are going to increase their nuclear testing program “to the maximum.”

According to Joseph DeTrani, a former senior adviser to the U.S. director of national intelligence, meeting with North Korea’s leader will only show positive signs if the tyrant is willing to stop using his missiles against other countries.

“Not only would they need to show a willingness to discuss denuclearization, but you’d need to stop nuclearization,” DeTrani said. “No one would want to sit down for talks while they are still launching missiles and having nuclear tests.”

North Korea's foreign ministry or Kim Jong-un's representatives have not yet commented on their willingness to meet President Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images and Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]