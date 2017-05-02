Harry Styles First Girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and A Mystery Girl: Harry Spills On Three Past Loves

Harry Styles has been doing a lot of interviews as he promotes his new album. Styles opened up about Taylor Swift and other girlfriends who inspired songs on his new album.

Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Suki Waterhouse number among Harry Styles’ favorite dates, but he only names Taylor Swift to The Rolling Stone, leaving one to guess the identity of a certain recent flame who is “a huge part of the album.”

Harry Styles was pretty quiet during the 2016 One Direction Hiatus. With the exception of the Another Man interview and photo shoot, which was awesome, there was a lot less news for Directioners. After nearly a year of comparative radio silence as Styles completed an album and a movie, fans are eager for any news of the handsome heartthrob.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are probably over each other by now, but Harry seems a bit sentimental about Taylor still. He chooses his words carefully as he speaks of Taylor Swift and two other young ladies, attempting discretion. Harry Styles only refers to Taylor Swift by name in the interview.

Harry Styles it seems, has actually written about a few of his old girlfriends, going back to the very first one. Styles decided to share a little bit of personal information with Rolling Stone’s writer Cameron Crowe, not only about Taylor Swift but also about the girl he was head over heals for at age 15. There is at least one song about her on his new album.

“My first proper girlfriend used to have one of those laughs. There was also a little bit of mystery with her because she didn’t go to our school. I just worshiped the ground she walked on. And she knew, probably to a fault, a little. That was a tough one. I was 15.”

Yes, Harry Styles is talking about his first love. This was long before Styles met Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Suki Waterhouse. It is hard to imagine that Harry Styles went through the same kind of pressures and relationship stresses as any other 15-year-old kid.

In a year, Harry Styles would become a star on X-Factor but back then he was just the boy who worked at the bakery. Harry Styles continues with his story of teen romance.

“She used to live an hour and a half away on the train, and I worked in a bakery for three years. I’d finish on Saturdays at 4:30 and it was a 4:42 train, and if I missed it there wasn’t one for another hour or two. So I’d finish and sprint to the train station. Spent 70 percent of my wages on train tickets.”

Harry Styles, at age 15, before Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse speaks of going to meet his girl, with the smell of fresh bread still on his shirt, rushing to make the 4:42 train. It all sounds very romantic but just wait. It gets better.

“Later, I’d remember her perfume. Little things. I smell that perfume all the time. I’ll be in a lift or a reception and say to someone, ‘Alien, right?’ And sometimes they’re impressed and sometimes they’re a little creeped out. ‘Stop smelling me.'”

One wonders as Harry Styles speaks of the first girl if he knows the names of the colognes Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse wear. What about them will make it into the album.

Harry Styles shared some of the lyrics to the new song he wrote about this mysterious young lady who smelled of Alien when they were so young.

“And promises are broken like a stitch is… I got splinters in my knuckles crawling ‘cross the floor/Couldn’t take you home to mother in a skirt that short/But I think that’s what I like about it… I see you gave him my old T-shirt, more of what was once mine…”

Harry Styles actually allowed Cameron Crowe of the Rolling Stone to see his little black notebook, where he originally transcribed his lyrics. With fans dying of curiosity about the new album, this is a fabulous revelation from the Harry Styles album which is bound to be legendary.

While Taylor Swift was mentioned, discussed even, one young lady completely monopolizes the new album’s lyrics.

Harry Styles told The Rolling Stone of his Taylor Swift romance, that first of all at the age of 18, having the paparazzi burst onto the quiet Central Park scene between him and Taylor Swift was just too much for Harry’s 18-year-old self to handle.

“When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.

Harry Styles continues speaking about being in New York City’s Central Park with Taylor Swift. He thinks they are having moments alone, only to be confronted by photographers and that whole scene of being a celebrity teenager, not a regular teenager.

“I mean, you’re a little bit awkward, to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Taylor Swift’s relationship with Harry Styles was complicated by their fame. It just wasn’t ever going to work.

“I don’t know. Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.'”

Harry Styles though still talking about Taylor Swift, revealed another relationship, far more recent, perhaps over, or perhaps not. Harry did not, however, reveal a name. The Rolling Stone reveals that he’s had a relationship with this girl for a few years.

Kendall Jenner and Suki Waterhouse are known to have both seen Harry Styles occasionally during that time. Which of them could this be or is it someone else entirely?

“She’s a huge part of the album. Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap… and hope they know it’s just for them.”

Whether it’s Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse or some other girl, Harry Styles is letting fans know he has an amazing lady. Harry makes it plain he isn’t talking about Taylor Swift here as well.

Harry Styles may have at least one song about Taylor Swift and another about his first love, but clearly, there is one young lady who is the overarching theme of the album. Who is she?

Suki Waterhouse and Kendall Jenner are both possibilities, but Harry Styles isn’t telling anyone. Suki Waterhouse was seen with Harry Styles at a party according to this from the Inquisitr. Kendall Jenner has also spent time with Styles over the past couple of years.

While Harry Styles fans are awaiting the very publicized release date, still 10 days away, on May 12, it is exciting to have a few lyrics to read at least. Harry Styles is also planning a world tour, from September 19 through December 8 according to The Daily Mail. There will be 29 official tour dates.

Harry Styles, before One Direction, was just a handsome teen in love for the first time. Then he met Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Suki Waterhouse. Perhaps there were others as well.

Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift in 2012 when he was 18, but are the songs on Harry’s new album about Kendall Jenner or Suki Waterhouse?

