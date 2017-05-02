‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Week 7 Recap: Mirrorball Immunity And Double Elimination Surprise!

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 packed more than the predictable collection of surprises this week as the show bids farewell to two dance pairs and granted immunity to an unexpected couple.

A recap for this week’s DWTS from Entertainment Weekly reveals that contenders of the talent showdown joined together in “A Night at the Movies,” featuring guest judge Mandy Moore.

When you dance like this, words are not needed! Fabulous! It's Silent Movies and the Charleston! @Simone_Biles and @SashaFarber! #DWTS ✨ pic.twitter.com/doNhUjtGwf — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) May 2, 2017

During the show, past top performers like Simone Biles and partner Sasha Farber maintained an almost perfect score from the judges after performing the energetic “Charleston” inspired by silent movies. However, the renowned athlete was called on for her “lack of connection” with the character she is portraying in the dance as well as her partner.

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars crowd favorite Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton tackled a paso doblé to the tune of Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes” that got them the lowest score of the night.

While it may appear to be the bull rider’s world, EW noted how Sharna was the one who carried the dance number, which only got a 29 out of 40 score from the judges who noticed that Bonner gets lost in the performance.

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold performed a sci-fi-inspired salsa dance to the tune of “Universal Mind Control” by Common that earned them a 32 out of 40 due to some of David’s errors in technique, while Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater perform a horror-themed paso doblé with a 37 out of 40 score thanks to the combination of an “epic dance” with the “epic music.”

They later danced off each other, in what Us Weekly deemed to be an uneven match, as “Jennings basically danced circles around Ross” and easily won the points.

On the other hand, Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy performed the best dance number of the night which was awarded by a surprising immunity with a perfect score of 40/40 from the judges.

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli dubbed their performance of the Argentine tango to be “outstanding,” adding, “That was really one of the classic dances that makes this show so special.”

Guest judge Mandy Moore, on the other hand, praised Kordei for the extent of her growth ever since she started off with the show.

Of course, someone has to go home as two couples were eliminated during this week’s elimination night.

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev performed the tango to the tune of “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison, which earned them a 36 out of 40 and dance improvement comments from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

On a positive note, Bruno Tonioli noted improvements on Nancy’s lines, while Len Goodman applauded the amount of dance contents in the performance. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep them Dancing with the Stars as they were voted off during the double eliminations after dancing off with Simone and Sasha.

Garnering 34 out of 40 for another Argentine tango are Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, who got help from recently voted off DWTS resident dancer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Performing to the tune of David Guetta’s “Dangerous,” Viall and Murgatroyd got voted off after facing Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton during the Dancing with the Stars dance offs.

While Dancing with the Stars continues to be one of America’s favorite talent shows, it seems like the show is becoming more and more like a popularity contest than a true test of talent, especially after Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got the lowest number of votes even after earning a perfect score during last week’s show.

Are you happy with this week’s DWTS elimination results? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by ABC]