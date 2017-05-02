Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Breakup: Reality Star Slams Split Rumors With Adorable Message

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breakup rumors are claiming that the NBA star reportedly reconciled with his baby mama but the 32-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remains unfazed.

The rumor mill about Tristan and Khloe “taking a break” from each other emerged, but there seems to be no truth to it as the reality star shares a Snapchat photo of the basketball player while doing a post-game interview that reportedly debunked the rumors in the “sweetest way.”

Before April ended, Radar Online broke news about Tristan “dumping” Khloe during basketball playoffs to reunite with his baby mama, Jordan Craig. According to the outlet, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “taking a break,” which was initiated by the NBA star.

The outlet further claimed that Thompson told the 32-year-old Kardashian that he wanted some space in order to focus on the upcoming basketball playoffs, citing an unnamed source allegedly close to the basketball player.

However, additional information in the Radar article suggested that Thompson was only making excuses in order to patch things up with his ex and the mother of his son, citing MediaTakeOut.com.

According to Radar, claims that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are headed for a split may not be as farfetched as some might think considering that the NBA player is having cold feet. Citing their own sources, the outlet said that Tristan is a bit pressured with everything that’s going on in his life.

Over Already! Baller Tristan Thompson ‘Ready To Run’ From Khloe K https://t.co/Kax6nJa845 pic.twitter.com/6PxnKFRCbx — Lights and Spectacle (@_LEspectacle) April 25, 2017

He is just getting used to being a father to the son he shares with Craig born on December 12 “and here’s Khloe pushing him into a high-profile engagement.” On top of that, the source even noted how he might be “ready to run because it’s too much, too quickly.”

But while these reports have been echoed all over the internet, a new report is now claiming that none of it was true.

According to Hollywood Life, rumors claiming the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson breakup now seem baseless as she ensured that the world realizes the truth that they are still madly in love. The outlet then revealed how the Kardashian captioned a photo of Tristan with the message: “Hi handsome!”

sorry cavs fans khloe and tristan are still together pic.twitter.com/V26936dsEo — ㅤㅤㅤ (@rehabisgoat) May 2, 2017

A source told the outlet that “taking a break” doesn’t necessarily mean that the two have split up, adding that the KUWTK star totally understands what her boyfriend is going through right now.

“Tristan hasn’t ‘dumped’ Khloe, he’s just been really focused on his game right now — which she’s totally behind. She really supports him, and knows he’s got to go full-out while he can. He’s an athlete that’s just how it goes.”

Hollywood Life went on to explain how Khloe have grasped the intensity of focus needed in the game as well as her role of being a woman of an NBA player as she has been previously married to Lamar Odom.

Tristan is particularly busy right now considering that the Cleveland Cavaliers have sputtered during the end of the season and should double-time in the playoffs if they intended to keep the title of being NBA Champions for another season.

Of course, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are both celebrities by their own rights, which may be why rumors about their relationship will always emerge no matter how happy they might be in reality, especially since the NBA player is bound to be seen more often with Craig as co-parent to their baby boy, Prince Thompson.

Still, Khloe appears to be madly in love with him to the point that she might actually pull off being the understanding girlfriend that he needs right now since he has a lot of thing going on in his life.

