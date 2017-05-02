Did Tristan Thompson Dump Khloe Kardashian For Baby Mama Jordan Craig? Reality Star Squashes Split Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been the subject of split rumors for days now, with reports claiming that the Cavaliers star has dumped the KUWTK star.

But it appears that the rumors aren’t true after all, as Khloe just sent Tristan a sweet message via Snapchat on Sunday night, according to Hollywood Life.

The Snapchat photo Ms. Kardashian shared shows Mr. Thompson during a post-game interview after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 116-105 in the first game of the second-round series in the playoffs.

“Hi handsome!” Khloe captioned the photo.

Now those are certainly doting words coming from the Revenge Body host, leaving no doubt that the two are still madly in love with each other.

Tristan Thompson reportedly broke up with Khloe Kardashian and Twitter was ruthless https://t.co/73hzBZhLvS pic.twitter.com/qT12RiK88e — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 1, 2017

Did Tristan Thompson dump Khloe Kardashian for “baby mama” Jordan Craig?

Breakup rumors between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started when insiders for Media Take Out claimed that the NBA cager told Khloe that he’d like to “take a break” so he could focus on playing basketball. But the report suggests that there’s more to the story — that Jordan Craig — his former girlfriend and mother of his 4-month-old son, Prince — may be the reason for the split. According to sources close to Tristan, the Cleveland star is rekindling his relationship with Jordan and is well on his way to patching things up with her.

Details on Tristan Thompson Allegedly Breaking Up w/ Khloe to Focus on Title & Getting Back With Baby Mama (Photos) https://t.co/VJsDdsuhdm pic.twitter.com/vkMl26EOfy — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) May 1, 2017

The two reportedly split just before their son was born on December 12, 2016. Tristan Thompson, however, had already been dating Khloe Kardashian at the time, and it’s been rumored that the two are already planning to get married soon. As such, split rumors between the two came as a shock to many.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to get engaged in summer

As reported in the latest issue of US Weekly, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “will most certainly get engaged before the end of the summer.” To top it off, Khloe reportedly wants to have a big family with her beau. She’s also feeling confident that he will be a good father since he’s already one to his 4-month-old son with Jordan Craig.

Khloe Kardashian recently gushed over Thompson in an interview with ES Magazine with the words, “I’ve never been in this type of love.” She also admitted that she would readily accept a proposal from him if he ever popped the question.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve [she and Tristan] talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Khloe Kardashian has been wishing to have children since she and ex-husband Lamar Odom got married in 2009. The two, however, failed to conceive a child — a struggle that has been documented in previous seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As reported by ET, Kardashian wanted desperately to have a baby with Odom in order to save the marriage, even resorting to In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to make it happen.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Oh, I have to have a baby!'” she said. “That’s all I wanted at the time, and I thought it would maybe fix the situation [with Odom], so I’m also happy it didn’t happen because I was young. I was 27, and I thought, ‘A baby will fix this,’ and it’s not going to fix that.”

While Kardashian and Thompson might be talking casually about getting married and starting a family soon, those plans have to fall by the wayside for the meantime as Tristan is busy helping his Cavaliers squad win another NBA championship during the playoffs.

That said, a wedding between the two could be on the horizon, according to an insider for US Weekly.

“They’ll almost certainly get engaged before the end of summer,” said the source.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are the real deal? Do you think there’s truth to the rumors that “baby mama” Jordan Craig could pose a threat to their relationship? Feel free to share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]