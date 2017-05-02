Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Little Girl Turns Two!

Happy Birthday Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s little girl, fourth in line to the British throne, is now in her terrific twos!

HRH Duchess Catherine took the most recent photograph of the young princess, at their home in Norfolk just last month, in honor of her daughter’s second birthday. NBC reported that the royal family issued a statement that thanked everyone for their birthday felicitations.

“Their royal highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.”

Everyone is anticipating Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May, where the young princess will be one of her aunt’s bridesmaids. What else do we already know about the young princess?

Like most children, the young princess loves cartoon. William and Catherine recently spoke to BBC Radio One and told the hosts that Princess Charlotte and Prince George love cartoons, particularly Fireman Sam. George has already outgrown Peppa Pig, but Charlotte still watches it. Prince William then revealed that when the young princess watches cartoons, she has some pretty firm rules that everyone must follow.

“Our daughter gets really upset if you’re not showing due dillegence to the characters.”

The young princess is already a world traveler! Princess Charlotte and Prince George took their first trip to Canada, along with their parents, in September 2016. While in Canada, the children of the Duke and Duchess attended an hour-long, special children’s tea party at the Government House, in Victoria.

There, the royal siblings played with 24 other children, under the age of five, from Canadian military families. Vanity Fair reported that there were balloons and bubbles. It was here that the young princess said her first public word, “pop.”

Already, young Charlotte has inspired the masses. Designer Marc Jacobs has named a lipstick after Princess Charlotte. Pursuitist reported that the ten-hour lipstick is “inspired by the deepest saturated pink tones of an English rose.”

#Luxury Marc Jacobs Beauty Marks UK Debut At Harrods With A Lipstick Named After Princess Charlotte https://t.co/W2adM4t4P5 pic.twitter.com/L1K3vSqMp0 — Luxury Life (@luxuryliferss) March 7, 2017

In April 2016, the Chelsea Flower Show featured a bloom named after Princess Charlotte. The chrysanthemum, produced by Deliflor, is pink with green tips. The Dutch company, the world’s largest chrysanthemum breeder, had sent a bouquet of the mums to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in May, 2015, right after the birth of their baby daughter.

Naming flowers after royals is quite customary. At the 2014 Chelsea Flower Show, the Georgie Bowl daffodil, named after Prince George, was unveiled. The Vanda William Catherine orchid was created in honor of Kate and Wills’ marriage. And no one can forget the white orchid named after Princess Diana, William and Harry’s beloved, late mother.

#royal #flashback A new variety of Daffodil called 'Georgie Boy' named after Prince George, May 19, 2014 pic.twitter.com/kf2NyabarW — Mace (@RoyaleVision) May 23, 2016

Will and Kate visited the orchid named after Lady Diana, after her death, at Singapore's Botanic Gardens: pic.twitter.com/xYaZZJWJ — Lynda Ibrahim (@lyndaibrahim) September 13, 2012

Last year, The Standard reported that the blooms went on sale to the public, with a portion of the sales going to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. This charity supports families and treats children with life-threatening illnesses. Surely, the selection of this organization was significant, as Kate Middleton is the royal patron of this charity.

How is it that Princess Charlotte is already fourth in line to the throne of England?

In 2013, the law of succession was changed so that a prince no longer takes precedence over their sister. When Charlotte was born, she bumped her Uncle Harry down to fourth.

In addition, this could one day mean that if Prince George never has children, Charlotte could become queen. This law has already been changed in countries like Sweden, where Princess Victoria, the oldest sibling of three, is set to succeed her father.

What is your favorite moment of Princess Charlotte’s past year? What do you think will be named after Princess Charlotte this year?

[Featured Image by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images]