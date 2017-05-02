Met Gala 2017: Kim Kardashian Keeps It Low-Key, Kendall And Kylie Jenner Show Off Figures In See-Through Gowns

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters walked the off-white carpet of Met Gala 2017 with a completely opposing look — Kim kept it low-key while her two younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie, went all out in see-through gowns.

Kim Kardashian West went solo on this year’s Met Gala event but that doesn’t stop her to showcase her inner fashionista. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for simple yet chic street style and donned a white off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture slip dress with a corseted waist. The 36-year-old mother of two completed her low-key look with a sleek, straight hair matched with nude lips.

Kardashian West also stuck to her “less is more” attitude as she skipped the diamonds and settled with minimal jewelry. It can be recalled that Kim admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she doesn’t know if she could wear real and expensive pieces of jewelry again after her traumatic Paris heist.

The star-studded event marks the first time since 2013 that Kim attended the fashion ball without her husband Kanye West. Earlier this week, Kardashian West has been reported to go solo on Met Gala 2017 as her rapper husband is reportedly still enjoying his time off and has no plans of returning to the limelight just yet. Apparently, the 39-year-old artist chose to stay home with his two kids — North, 3 and Saint, 1.

“He’s not going because he’s not ready to start attending big events,” a source claimed. “He’s doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off. Kim and Kanye are in a great place.”

“It had nothing to do with the Met Gala. It was more about the stress and pressure of a big red carpet. He just wasn’t quite there yet.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner goes for a sexy ensemble for Met Gala 2017. The fashion and cosmetic maven wore a striking see-through Versace gown. The semi-sheer nude-color outfit showcased Kylie’s famous curves. The designer gown also featured dripping embellishments which the reality star compared to a “waterfall.” The youngest Jenner also sported simple nude heels and a platinum bob wig tucked behind her ears.

This marks the second time for the 19-year-old entrepreneur to attend the Met Gala and already she seems to be pretty much accustomed to the glitz and glamor of the event. Kylie even walked the off-white carpet with fashion icon Donatella Versace.

thank you @donatella_versace @makeupbyariel @tokyostylez for making me feel so beautiful tonight!!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Meanwhile, despite being asked not to post any photos in social media while at the event, Kylie defied the rule book and took a star-studded bathroom selfie at Met Gala 2017. The reality star took a snap inside the bathroom with celebrities including sisters Kim and Kendall, A$AP Rocky, Lily Aldridge, Paris Jackson, P.Diddy and more. Jenner then captioned it with, “annual bathroom selfie.”

Earlier that night, Kylie even joked that she will find a way to sneak a selfie no matter what. Hailey Baldwin also revealed that the venue has one bathroom for all the guest, thus making it easier for Kylie to snap the group photo.

“I’ll sneak a selfie, I always sneak a selfie.”

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

On the other hand, Kendall Jenner also arrived at the Met Gala 2017 wearing quite a revealing gown. The 21-yeart-old model opted for a gown made entirely of 85,000 hand-painted crystals. The crystal draped gown also featured a slashed design across the chest and a split skirt revealing more of Kendall’s skin. But what caught the attention of many was the visible thong exposing her full derrière.

Apparently, the barely there gown took 160 hours to make and was part of La Perla Haute Couture Collection. In a statement released by its designer, Julia Haart, it was revealed that the idea was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of “un-fabric.”

“I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo’s concept of ‘un-fabric’ and her ability to create a movement out of seemingly immobile materials. So, I created my own ‘un-fabric’ by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]