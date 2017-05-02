UT Austin Stabbing: Was Kendrex J. White An Antifa Member? Texas Suspect May Have Targeted Frat Boys

According to local Austin news outlet KXAN, Kendrex J. White, a student at the University of Texas at Austin, is suspected of stabbing four men, killing one, in a Monday afternoon rampage that ended after the suspect was apprehended by police. While police say that White’s motive is unknown, many are speculating whether this man, who is believed to have targeted fraternity and sorority members, was connected to an Antifa organization that sent out recent threats to these same groups.

Black UT student stabs 4 White students wearing Greek letters 1 week after ANTIFA labeled all fraternities 'racist' https://t.co/NJw39QXL6Q — Not Abe Lincoln (@AlfrNeuman) May 2, 2017

UT student body is convinced that the mass stabbing today was a Greek life hate crime done by antifa. Wish I was kidding https://t.co/mHVwYFhI6p — Jules N. Binoculars (@surfbordt) May 2, 2017

KXAN reports that Kendrex J. White attacked his victims with a “Bowie-style” hunting knife and that the victim who died was identified as 19-year-old Harrison Brown. All of the victims were students at UT Austin. According to The Tab, one is believed to be in the Lambda Chi fraternity. Even more intriguing, KXAN reports that an eyewitness claimed that Kendrex White attacked a sorority girl before stabbing his victims. UT Austin student Nidia Cavazos explained,

“He kicked a sorority girl to the point where she almost fell. A little bit later, that same guy ended up pulling out the knife. Everybody started yelling and running in our direction.”

According to The Tab, those who attended UT Austin warned each other not to display Greek letters in the wake of the attack, with some claiming that additional students were targeted for belonging to Greek groups. One message reads the following.

“My roommate’s friend just had a knife put to their throats and the person checked to see if she had Greek letters underneath her hoodie.”

The same claim appears in another message.

“A girl in West Campus just had a knife to her throat. She was wearing a sweatshirt and was asked to remove it to check for letters. She luckily wasn’t wearing them and was let go.”

Although UT Austin police have claimed that they “do not have information about credible threats to specific groups of people,” it should be noted that fraternities were specifically targeted and threatened by Antifa vandals only a few weeks before Kendrex White’s stabbing rampage.

Police have taken into custody @UTAustin stabbing suspect 20-year-old student Kendrex J. White. #utstabbing pic.twitter.com/TYSiHXU1St — Ally Triolo (@allytriolo) May 1, 2017

According to PJ Media, several frat houses at the University of Texas were spray painted with the words “rapist,” “racist,” and, most notably, “kill frat boys.” The vandals, who also spray painted a hammer-and-sickle symbol on the frat houses, explained their intentions in a statement published on a radical leftist website:

“Let us make it impossible for the administration and frats to simply wait out the occasional uproar, and let us constantly agitate against them and make their lives hell. Let us make racists, frat bros, and the administration afraid again — afraid of students, afraid of the marginalized and harassed, afraid of the exploited and excluded.”

They also stated that their goal is “the destruction, looting, and emptying out of these halls of power by the force of the unruly masses.” The site that published this manifesto describes itself as “a media platform for revolutionary anarchist, anti-fascist, and autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial movements.”

already aware there is someone stabbing people on ut campus targeting frat boys. they already vandalized several houses and hurt 4 people. — ciara ashley (@casuallyci) May 1, 2017

According to PJ Media, student reactions to the incident were mild, with the president of the campus group Voices Without Violence claiming that the vandals “did start a conversation that’s absolutely necessary.”

At present writing, it is unknown whether Kendrex J. White was a part of any Antifa organizations or what his true motive was. However, it is impossible to overlook the fact that he has been accused of targeting fraternity members only a few weeks after frat houses at the University of Texas at Austin were vandalized by an anonymous Antifa group. There is still much to be learned about the identities of the victims and whether they belonged to fraternities. As more information comes out about the UT Austin stabbing, the motives and associations of Kendrex J. White may finally be revealed.

