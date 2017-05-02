Kathryn Dennis Throws Huge Fit That ‘Southern Charm’ Filmed Jennifer Snowden Over Her

Kathryn Dennis almost left Southern Charm, but now she is back once again, and it sounds like she isn’t happy about the way they are doing things. She teased that she was leaving the show, but when Southern Charm came back for another season, Kathryn was there once again. All About the Tea shared the big details about Kathryn throwing a fit that they were filming something with Jennifer Snowden instead of her. On tonight’s episode, the fans are going to see Kathryn and Jennifer fight it out. These two used to be friends, but those days are long gone. Jennifer and Kathryn can’t get along at all anymore.

Jennifer Snowden actually spoke directly to All About the Tea, and she didn’t hold back on her thoughts. She actually revealed that all of the drama won’t end up playing out on the show. Tonight you get to see Jennifer and Kathryn fight it out, but some of the biggest drama ended up on the cutting room floor instead of on the show tonight.

“I thought we were there to catch up, and that would include me telling her about my baby, but she didn’t want that to be ANY part of this clip. Her intention was to make me look bad, not that she cared about me or my child for one second. She’s as cold as they come, sadly.”

The thing is this scene didn’t go as planned actually. Jennifer actually saw the episode already and revealed that you won’t see it all on Southern Charm tonight. She shared what really happened.

“I’ve watched tonight’s episode and the footage doesn’t show her storming away from the table, smoking a cigarette, once I started crying. She was loudly screaming at our producer in front of a courtyard of people, saying that she, ‘wasn’t there to film her [Jennifer] storyline — about her baby.'”

Just 15 weeks into Jennifer Snowden’s pregnancy, she found out that her little boy had brain encephalocele. This was really hard on her. Right after his birth, her son had to have surgery done. Kathryn actually tried to say that this was a “storyline,” which upset Jennifer. These two used to be friends, but when Jennifer needed friends by her side, Kathryn wasn’t there for her.

The Inquisitr shared recently that Kathryn Dennis also allegedly lost some of her salary and endorsements due to her issues with drugs. You will notice that she isn’t on near as many episodes of Southern Charm as she has been in the past. Fans saw that Thomas Ravenel already got custody of their children and they are living with him in the guest house now. He thinks children are messy, so that is why he doesn’t have them in his main house. A great source, who didn’t want to be named, shared some details.

“Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis were required to disclose personal financial records in the custody mediation process. Kathryn’s addiction issues have cost her big — and the custody of her children was just the beginning. Kathryn took a significant pay cut in order to be signed back on for Season 4 of Southern Charm. Not only was her Bravo pay slashed — but Kathryn lost almost all product endorsement deals since the drug scandal broke.”

Are you shocked to hear that Jennifer Snowden and Kathryn Dennis still can’t get along? Do you think that Kathryn has turned pretty much everyone against her now? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm on Monday nights on Bravo. Tonight is the big episode where you will see Jennifer and Kathryn fight it out, but sadly all the drama didn’t make it on the episode.

