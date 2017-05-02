April The Giraffe Latest News And Animal Adventure Park Update: Watch Live Cam, ‘GMA’ And AAP Calf Videos

On May 1, 2017, the morning news show Good Morning America(GMA) streamed live via satellite from the Animal Adventure Park(AAP) located in Harpursville, New York. Hundreds of thousands tuned into the live stream as the name of April the giraffe’s baby calf was revealed on air. Meanwhile, AAP owner Jordan Patch set up a live stream from the popular petting zoo and along with giraffe-keeper Allysa Swilley discussed the name selected through the contest. The winning selection was Allysa’s choice, which meant that Allysa could pick the name. Here is the video from Good Morning America where the announcement was made live. Allysa chose the Swahili name Tajiri which means hope. The giraffe calf will go by the nickname Taj.

AAP owner Jordan Patch provided an update on April the giraffe’s calf and stated the baby has grown two to three inches since birth on April 15, 2017. The baby is in good health, is six feet tall, and has recently enjoyed going outdoors for the first time.

We have our name! Tajiri the baby Giraffe. Tajiri is Swahili for HOPE. We will call him "Taj" pic.twitter.com/J64Bk7QOEp — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) May 1, 2017

Good Morning America also shared the video announcement on Twitter.

JUST IN: Tajiri! @AprilTheGiraffe's baby boy gets a name! Tajiri means 'hope' in Swahili ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QbMvJ3d1Mh — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 1, 2017

IT'S OFFICIAL | Our favorite little giraffe has a name: Tajiri

It was Alyssa's choice. https://t.co/arUZPj2hZG pic.twitter.com/fNRpBF9uYq — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) May 1, 2017

Before the announcement was made, Good Morning America had a live stream from the AAP that lasted approximately one hour. It was a nice pace for fans who have missed seeing the live giraffe cam on a daily basis. The live giraffe cam will continue to stream Tuesdays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET. You may catch up on past videos including last Tuesday’s live giraffe cam in the video player below. You can also watch the live giraffe cam in the video player once it goes live tomorrow.

Here is the announcement and discussion with Jordan Patch and Allysa Swilley regarding the selection of the name Tajiri and what it means.

Allysa Swilley and Jordan Patch both have an amazing bond with April the giraffe and there’s no question that propelled the giraffe cam’s success. In the video below, you can learn more about Allysa and how she interacts with April. While April endured the long, tedious months of pregnancy, many viewers of the live giraffe cam were amazed at how patient April was with Allysa. Giraffes are strong, large, and powerful creatures yet April has always behaved gently with her keepers. During the Good Morning America interview, Jordan Patch fed April her customary carrots, but he put one in his mouth and April gingerly took it from him. It’s the interaction that Patch and Swilley have with the animals that helped make the live giraffe cam the viral success that it is.

In the Facebook live video, Allysa explained that she didn’t come up with the name Tajiri by herself. Here is a quote from the Facebook live announcement.

“Hope is something that Tajiri has not only brought you guys, as a community globally now. But it is a hope for giraffes. We have been able to give giraffes a voice.”

Once known as the silent extinction, giraffes are a threatened species and many people never realized how dire the situation is. Since April the giraffe’s live cam went viral and the Animal Adventure Park has continually updated the public, a global conversation regarding giraffe conservation has taken place. The Animal Adventure Park has donated money to global conservation and April the giraffe and now Tajiri has become representatives for all giraffes. Many people have expressed their gratitude to the Animal Adventure Park for the live giraffe cam and allowing them to be part of April’s pregnancy and Tajiri’s journey.

Did you watch the live announcement this morning? What do you think of the winning name? Did you have a favorite? Feel free to leave your comments and opinions in the section below.Don’t forget to watch the live giraffe cam tomorrow.

[Featured Image by AdamBoor/Shutterstock]