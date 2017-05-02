Raising fears of World War 3, North Korea released a new video last week showing what appears to be a nuclear attack on the United States — specifically, on Washington D.C. including the White House and the Capitol building. The simulated attack depicted in the North Korea propaganda video, which may be viewed on this page below, was followed within days by new and unexpectedly conciliatory statements from Donald Trump, in which he said he would be “honored” to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump said in a White House press interview on Monday. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

In other interview, with John Dickerson of CBS News on Sunday, Trump praised Kim’s intellect, calling him “a smart cookie” for his ability to seize power in the isolated country.

“At a very young age, he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I’m sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else,” Trump said, referring to Kim’s uncle Jang Song Thaek, who was executed by firing squad on Kim’s orders in 2014 for “tremendous crimes against the government,” according to North Korea’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

“He was able to do it. So obviously, he’s a pretty smart cookie,” Trump added.

While Trump’s newly accommodating statements toward Kim were a response to the North Korean propaganda video, or simply the latest in a series of Trump statements praising political strongmen such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Philippines Rodrigo Detente and Egypt’s Abdel ­Fatah al-Sissi, as well as Kim, remains unclear.

Nonetheless, a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a statement on Monday warning that North Korea would stage a “preemptive nuclear attack” in response to “U.S. aggression.”

Watch the North Korea propaganda video depicting a nuclear attack on the United States, below.

But even as Trump himself appeared to be warming to the North Korean dictator, his National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster warned Americans that they will prepare for the country to take “military action” against North Korea.

Watch McMaster make his ominous remarks in the video below.

Why would North Korea launch a nuclear attack, rising World War 3 rather than fight a conventional war against the United States? According to a report Monday in The Financial Times, military experts now say that the North Korean military — despite its status as the world’s fourth-largest army — is not in condition to fight a prolonged conventional war.

“Once the Korean People’s Army starts or stumbles into a decisive conventional war, they will run out of something critical like fuel or bullets or parts in 30 days tops,” a U.S. military officer, whose name was withheld by the newspaper, told The Financial Times. “Based on numbers from a corps-sized unit I saw, it may even be as early as two weeks.”

The reason for the North Korea army’s inability to fight effectively, even though it numbers more than one million troops with an estimated seven million reserves, lies in the country’s intense use of resources to develop missiles and nuclear weapons.

“Given the diversion of resources to missiles and nuclear weaponry, I think their ability to fight a war may be a third or a quarter of what it was,” a former Japan intelligence officer, Takashi Fukuyama, told the paper.

