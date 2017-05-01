‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next Two Weeks: Victor Finds Chloe – Philly Busted

The Young and The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks promise Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) in his clutches, but will she pay for killing Adam Newman (Justin Hartley)? An old face returns to Genoa City and secret affairs are dragged into the light of day.

Victor Won’t Let Chloe Get Away

The Young and The Restless spoilers say Victor is annoyed that Chloe went way out of bounds of their original agreement when she killed Adam but he’s not willing to go down with her for his role in her crimes despite being furious over Adam’s death. In a flashback scene this week, we see Victor with Chloe.

According to The Young and The Restless spoilers, Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) is determined to continue the search for Chloe but she has no idea Victor is still abetting the murderer. We’ll see that Victor gave Chloe a hunk of cash to get far away and it was him that mailed the paternity letters for her.

Victor has Chloe tied up in a hotel room, but not in a fun way #YR pic.twitter.com/CRyTOwmypo — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) May 1, 2017

Victor Confronts Chloe

The Young and The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks from Soaps She Knows say Chelsea sees a face from her past but it doesn’t seem like it will be Chloe. Someone turns up in Genoa City, but who could it be and what do they want from Chelsea? Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) remains torn about Chelsea, Chloe, and his family.

Victor also calls on his new comrade Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), promise new The Young and The Restless spoilers, and has a very special task for Scott. Victor can’t rely on his family for anything, so his relationship with Scott will become even more important. Victor assures Scott that he can ignore Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

Newman Family Shockers

Nikki thinks she’s running the Newman clan now, but with Victor back in town, that doesn’t seem likely to last. Victor returns with determination to win back his family’s trust, according to recent The Young and The Restless spoilers, but they’re not pleased. When Nikki ousts him from the big house, she sets Victor on the warpath.

Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is tangling with Gloria Bardwell (Judith Chapman) but now he’s turning friendly eyes on Nikki once again and if he sees an opening to punish Victor by getting cozy with Nikki, count on Jack to leverage Victor’s jealousy to punish The Mustache.

V's sneer turning into a rage when she finds out Billy making out w/ Phyllis, trying to go home w/ her, following her on date? #YR #Philly pic.twitter.com/EhURAkMQ8k — Jessica (@angelofmusic27) March 1, 2017

Philly Busted, Victoria Fumes

Other The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central for the next two weeks promise Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) plots to bust Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). After Cane overheard them in the cloakroom at the Top of the Tower, Cane sets up a scenario for Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) to catch Philly red-handed.

Now that Phyllis knows Nikki is healthy, The Young and The Restless spoilers say Phyllis confronts and pushes Billy away and says she won’t be his side piece. While they kiss and make up in the elevator, Cane overrides the emergency stop and the doors open. Victoria freaks when she sees her ex and Phyllis in a passionate lip lock.

Confrontations Run Rampant

Once Billy chooses Phyllis, she doesn’t miss a chance to make sure Victoria knows she won. Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) suspects Cane has been unfaithful to Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) when he sees Cane trying desperately to cover his tracks say new The Young and The Restless spoilers.

Other The Young and The Restless spoilers predict Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) can’t decide who to aim her rampant jealous at. Hilary warns Lily to stay away from her new man Jordan but she’s also annoyed with Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). By week’s end, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Mariah take the next step – that means sex.

"I'll have what he's having.." Mariah's putting the golddiggers on notice all over town. Devon is too nice-stop collecting numbers, bruh.#YR pic.twitter.com/LymxsASMVT — Antigonea (@antigonea) April 28, 2017

Dina Mergeron Returns

Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and Devon have a hot new business deal involving Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) and Ashley Abbot’s (Eileen Davidson) absentee mom. The Young and The Restless spoilers say Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adam) business is up for sale. Neil and Devon make a pitch to her.

Jack wants to buy her company to punish his wayward mother but doesn’t have the ready cash. Jack and Ashley delve into painful memories this week about their mom on upcoming The Young and The Restless episodes and it salts the wound when Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) asks about her never-seen grandma.

Baby Daddy And Mama Drama

Gloria has good news this week to offset her work and love troubles when Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) tells his mom that Bella Mitchell (Cali May Kinder) is his kid and she’s got a new granddaughter. Gloria is no fan of Chloe’s but it’s hard to deny how adorable Bella is, so Gloria accepts the news peacefully.

Jack is furious at Billy again over his new public relationship with Phyllis, reveal new The Young and The Restless spoilers. Jack is stunned when his mom shows up at Jabot and later conspires with an unlikely ally and it might be him and Victoria scheming to split Philly.

A huge week ahead, when Marla Adams reprises her role as Dina Mergeron! Don't miss @YandR_CBS only @CBSDaytime #YR pic.twitter.com/UwI5M0oC0b — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) May 1, 2017

Longer range The Young and The Restless spoilers promise Colin Atkinson (Tristan Rogers) and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) will be back in June despite talk that they were not coming back for a while. Things get intense in Genoa City just in time for May sweeps promise these The Young and The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks.

[Featured Image by PLS Pool/Getty Images]