Kim Kardashian’s Butt Controversy: 200K Instagram Followers Gained After Losing 100K Followers Days Ago?

The famous butt of Kim Kardashian is continuing to make waves on social media, and the controversy may just be working in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s favor.

It was just a few days ago that media outlets such as Daily Mail noted that Kim Kardashian’s latest butt controversy had caused her to lose 100,000 Instagram followers as she dropped to 98.8 million. The Inquisitr had already reported on the heated butt controversy as Kim’s alleged plastic surgeon didn’t have very nice things to say about her untouched butt. In fact, the alleged plastic surgeon had gone as far as saying Kim’s famous butt resembled that of a deflated balloon. While the things her rumored plastic surgeon and some Instagram users have said about her butt haven’t been too kind, it does not appear as if the controversy is really doing that much damage.

In fact, a quick glance at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account will reveal that she is now sitting at 99 million followers. This means Kim not only gained the 100,000 followers the butt controversy initially caused her to lose, but she gained another 100,000 followers on top of that. Perhaps this means negative attention being brought to Kim Kardashian’s famous butt is better than no attention at all.

Could this latest butt controversy be just what Kim Kardashian needed to finally hit 100 million followers on Instagram?

As those who keep up with celebrities on Instagram know, Kim Kardashian is the fifth most popular celebrity on the social media platform. She follows right behind Beyoncé who has 100 million followers, Taylor Swift who has 101 million followers, Ariana Grande who has 104 million followers, and Selena Gomez who has 119 million followers. Could Kim Kardashian be on the verge of knocking Beyoncé out of fourth place? Could she also knock Taylor Swift out of third?

The Promise Premiere ???????? @chinesetheatres I'm so proud a film was finally made about the Armenian genocide and to share the story of the Armenian people. Glam- @chrisappleton1 @1maryphillips A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

For those who haven’t heard about Kim’s butt controversy before now, paparazzi were able to snap and share a few pictures of Kim while she was in Mexico and wearing a bikini. The pictures, however, revealed what her rumored plastic surgeon described as a “deflated balloon.” The cellulite on the picture caused an uproar with her fans as it revealed the pictures she had been posting on her Instagram for years weren’t real. Had Kim really been taking the time to photoshop pictures of her perfect butt before sharing it on Instagram? Did she typically get her butt airbrushed before going out in public? This is what the butt controversy was truly about.

Naturally, most would assume the reasons why the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star initially lost 100,000 Instagram followers was because they were angry with her for lying about herself and posting photoshopped pictures for years. The real question is – how was Kim able to gain the 100,000 followers back? More importantly, how was she able to gain another 100,000 followers on top of that? Did she really gain 200,0000 new followers or did some of her old followers decide to give her a second chance?

In all seriousness I'm going to be totally selfless for this one last post. Thanks for being my main bitch! Happy Birthday! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2016 at 12:06pm PDT

One theory is that Kim Kardashian did actually gain 200,000 new followers. Even in the comment’s section of the article posted on the Inquisitr early this morning, many slammed the plastic surgeon and anyone else who was leaving negative comments about Kim Kardashian’s untouched butt photos. One commenter noted that even with the cellulite Kim Kardashian still looks better in a bikini than most people. Could the 200,000 followers have been able who decided to follow Kim because they were annoyed that she was being body shamed?

While Kim Kardashian hasn’t had much to say about the whole butt controversy, she did post a picture with the caption “hey” which most media outlets assumed was a response. She has since also shared pictures of herself enjoying a cup of tea which suggests she is not fazed by the butt controversy in the slightest.

Hey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

What are your thoughts on this butt controversy? Do you think it is going to allow Kim to move up the rank when it comes to popular celebrities on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]