‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Questions Weight-Loss Surgery ‘Did I Do The Right Thing?’

Notorious Dance Moms coach, Abby Lee Miller, recently underwent gastric bypass surgery which took away 80 percent of her stomach. The dance teacher is gearing up for a major change in her life as she transforms into a new body in the next several months to a year.

While some may say that weight-loss surgery is the easy way out, Abby Lee Miller stressed that the road ahead is still going to be quite difficult, despite her surgical head start.

“I’m really sore and questioning my judgment. Did I do the right thing? This is not going to be an easy road. I can tell it’s going to be quite difficult,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller claims that she attempted to lose weight several times, but was never able to due to the producers of Dance Moms keeping her obese. While the dance coach has shed some weight since the show began, she isn’t where she wants to be goal wise.

“I felt for seven seasons that someone else was in control of my life – telling me when I could eat and what I could eat and when I could use the ladies’ room.” “When you’re so busy shooting 12 hours a day, you just eat what someone sticks in front of you,” she revealed during a recent interview.”

The reality star claims she tried to be vegan and stick to the animal product-free diet, but was unable to because the producers would simply buy her hoagies and meat sandwiches.

Abby Lee Miller also revealed that part of the reason she wanted to lose weight was for “revenge” on the mothers.

“I hate what I look like on TV and I want to look better and nothing makes the mothers more jealous.”

Abby Lee Miller underwent the operation with cameras on her the entire time. The reality star caught the procedure for her YouTube channel, which hasn’t been very active. However, this has slightly revived her channel.

She says she needs to be more mindful of her health and not work herself to death the way she did when she was on Dance Moms.

“I really have to listen to the doctor’s instructions. Just like I did with my knee and I went to work the next day. That idiot, I should sue that producer. What a nightmare,” she dished post-surgery.

Many have questioned the timing of Abby Lee Miller’s surgery, especially since she has just quit Dance Moms and is just about to be sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud.

The former reality star was found guilty of hiding over $800,000 of her Dance Moms income from the federal government and could face up to 30 months in jail. The star will be sentenced on May 8, for which she’s really scared of already. Though most people presume she will be paroled, it is possible that the judge will decide to make an example of her and send her away for the duration of her sentence.

Abby Lee Miller maintains that she didn’t leave Dance Moms in anticipation of her sentencing. Instead, she says she was tired of the long days and being disrespected by producers who don’t know anything about dance.

She has been replaced by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke for the last few episodes, and the girls on the show seem much happier.

In a recent interview, Abby Lee Miller sat down to discuss her reasons for quitting.

“I chose to quit because I don’t want to fight for a great idea. I don’t want to fight for better music. I don’t want to fight for a bigger costume budget. Wait until Cheryl Burke deals with that. At Dancing With the Stars, they have two floors, an entire building of seamstresses sewing, rhinestoning, fringe… I bet you she’s treated differently. I bet you the budget is completely different. I’m finished working under these conditions,” she stated.

