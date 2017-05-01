WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Next Universal Championship Opponent May Be Decided On Tonight’s ‘Monday Night RAW

Due to his part-time schedule, Brock Lesnar has yet to defend the Universal Championship he won at WrestleMania 33. But WWE appears to be making sure “The Beast” remains a fighting champion, which is why today’s Monday Night RAW spoilers may include a three-way number one contender match involving three of the red brand’s top Superstars — Finn Balor, The Miz, and Seth Rollins.

According to a report from PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc.), there’s a possibility that WWE may book a Triple Threat Match on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with the winner going on to face Brock Lesnar for what would be his first Universal Championship defense. The match has yet to be announced on WWE’s website, or included on its RAW preview/potential spoilers for tonight, but one thing’s for sure on Monday Night RAW — Lesnar won’t be appearing on tonight’s episode.

The inclusion of Finn Balor and The Miz may be a continuation of what took place on Sunday night’s Payback pay-per-view. As WrestleZone had recapped it, Balor was Miz’s guest on the Payback edition of his Miz TV segment, which the former multiple-time Intercontinental Champion used as his chance to trash the “Balor Club,” as well as his injury-shortened one-day reign as the inaugural Universal Champion.

After The Miz had insulted Balor for a few minutes, Finn reacted by inviting Miz to the “Finn Balor Just Kicked My A** Club,” attacking the villainous Miz and ending his “talk show” with the usual beatdown. Due to Balor’s hinted feud against Bray Wyatt and Miz’s ongoing rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, this segment was thought to be a one-off, but if both men are included in the rumored number one contender match for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, this could hint at a fresh new feud, and maybe a discontinuation of their previous ones.

Unlike The Miz and Finn Balor, who both didn’t have a match at Payback, Seth Rollins was scheduled to wrestle on Sunday night, and he emerged victorious, dealing Samoa Joe his first loss since he was called up to the main roster on the RAW following the Royal Rumble. Since being made first pick in the 2016 brand draft, Rollins has been dealing with injuries, but appears to be getting his momentum back, following a win over Triple H at WrestleMania 33, and Sunday night’s victory over Samoa Joe. Should the Monday Night RAW spoilers be accurate, this should be a good chance for Rollins to get back in the thick of things as he hopes to win his first Universal Championship.

Regardless of who wins this rumored match, it remains to be seen when Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship next. The Inquisitr wrote last week that Lesnar’s next confirmed title defense will be at WWE’s RAW-exclusive pay-per-view Great Balls of Fire, which will be held on July 9. Should Brock not defend the belt before then, that would make it a three-month gap between his winning the Universal title at WrestleMania and his first official title defense.

That, however, may also mean WWE will be breaking one of its many unwritten rules — that a title holder should be a “fighting champion” and defend their belt at least once a month. Legitimate injuries, some of which sidelining a wrestler for a month or less, could force them to relinquish their belts in storyline, but if Brock Lesnar is really defending the Universal Championship “for the first time” at Great Balls of Fire, this would suggest WWE is making an exception with “The Beast,” whose contract limits him to making select appearances on television and pay-per-view.

Still, with the RAW-exclusive Extreme Rules booked for June 4, per CBS Sports‘ WWE pay-per-view schedule, there is a chance that the winner of tonight’s rumored number one contender match may get to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at that event.

