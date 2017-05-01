Watch Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Semifinal, Start Time, Preview

Real Madrid needs to maintain its European dominance over crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid when they meet Tuesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown, a match that will live stream from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — and will pit the two teams that have contested the Champions League final twice in the last four years against each other once again.

Los Blancos and the Atleti have squared off in seven previous meetings in European competition — but despite the fact that Atletico Madrid have never defeated Real in any of those European matches, fifth-season manager Diego Simeone says that his team feels no additional pressure due to the lengthy futility streak.

“Before every game there is the usual tension you have due to the responsibility we have at the club, with these fans,” Simeone said at a Monday press conference. “That keeps growing all the time, and I keep it with me whether we are playing Las Palmas, Real Madrid or Legates.”

In last season’s final, Real Madrid captured the trophy, defeating Atletico on penalty kicks after playing 120 minutes to a 1-1 draw.

Watch a preview of the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League semifinal, courtesy of CBS Sports, in the video below.

Real enter the match as the favorite — but also facing internal turmoil, as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly become disenchanted with the play of Welsh star Gareth Bale, and is encouraging Manager Zinedine Zidane to leave Bale on the bench, in favor of Colombian international James Rodriguez.

Bale has been limited by an ankle injury this season, but has nonetheless racked up six goals to go with six assists in just 11 La Liga appearances in the 2016/2017 campaign.

[Featured Image By Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]