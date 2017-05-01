Jinger Duggar Travels Wearing Pants With Husband Jeremy Vuolo After Wedding But Puts Skirt On For Family

Jinger Duggar has been experimenting with her wardrobe ever since her wedding day. Most likely with the support from her husband Jeremy Vuolo, she has been wearing pants and shorts more and more often, which has been raising fans’ eyebrows. While there is nothing inherently shocking about wearing pants, it does mean that she makes a concerted effort to put her skirt on when she is around her family.

The 23-year-old Duggar got married to Jeremy Vuolo last November and her life has been filled with nothing but adventures thus far. Firstly, she moved to Laredo, Texas to support her husband’s work for the church, making it her first time living outside of Arkansas. Secondly, she got to visit Australia and New Zealand during her honeymoon, exploring the southern hemisphere as well as a foreign culture.

Lastly, she has been expanding the two-legged clothing options, wearing pants and shorts in the public.

She first sparked news when she was caught on the campus of an university in Texas wearing shorts that revealed her knees. She was raised by Michelle Duggar, who preaches modesty and conservative manners, so this was a shock to many Jill & Jessa Counting On fans.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote in their last published book, according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

But the fact that her husband Jeremy Vuolo was right beside her when this photo was taken shows that this is something that they both support.

Since then, Jinger has been wearing pants more and more often in public and even in front of her sisters. When she joined Jessa Seewald, her husband Ben Seewald, their two baby boys and Jana Duggar on a road trip to Waco, Texas, she wore a pair of moss green pants, which flattered her slim figure.

In the pictures on Instagram, the rest of the girls wore a skirts, which just showed off just how much independence Jinger gained after her wedding.

However, when she visits the rest of the Duggars in Arkansas, Jinger wears skirts to show respect to her parents. For the picture opportunity with Jessa Seewald’s youngest son, Henry, Jinger was seen wearing a long, gray skirt.

Another reason that Jinger may be wearing pants is to get rid of baby bump rumors once and for all. Wearing skirts make it more evident, especially after a large meal, that her belly is sticking out, whereas wearing pants that are tighter around the waist may hide some of the food baby phenomenon.

At one point, pregnancy rumor got out of hand. Fans of Jill & Jessa Counting On began to think that Jinger’s expectancy is what they will the next season of TLC show.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

The Duggars neither confirmed nor rejected this rumor. But the newly married couple made it clear that even though they may not be expecting right now, they want to have children in the near future.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” her husband added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

