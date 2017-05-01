Aaron Rodgers may have just split from Olivia Munn, but according to new reports, he’s already moved on.

Although Aaron Rodgers has not yet confirmed he is seeing someone else, recent reports have suggested that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is now dating Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach. In fact, according to one particular report, Rodgers may have hit it off with Rohrbach long before he and Munn broke up.

On May 1, a source told Radar Online that Aaron Rodgers and Kelly Rohrbach first got flirty with one another in February when they both played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. As the outlet explained, Aaron Rodgers and the actress were seen hitting the links together, but because the quarterback was dating Munn at the time, no one thought much of their time with one another.

According to Radar Online, Terez Owens was first to report that the alleged new couple had been photographed at the Westchester Golf Course in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Olivia Munn was doing her best to heal her broken heart in Vancouver where she’s filming the movie Predator.

“Aaron broke up with her because he was tired of all her bulls**t,” a friend of Aaron Rodgers told Radar Online. “At the end of the day, she was a lot of drama!”

While Olivia Munn hasn’t publicly addressed Aaron Rodgers’ alleged romance with Kelly Rohrbach, a second report said she was furious that he had reportedly moved on and felt it was way too soon for Rodgers to potentially embark on a new relationship. That said, Aaron Rodgers is said to be unconcerned with Munn’s alleged thoughts on his personal life.

“[Aaron Rodgers] has not contacted Olivia and doesn’t plan on doing so. He doesn’t feel the need to justify why he was playing golf with Kelly, or anything else about her,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He claims Kelly had absolutely nothing to do with their break-up. It was along time coming, and Kelly is not to blame. Aaron also says that he did not cheat on Olivia with Kelly, he’s a straight shooter and did nothing wrong.”

Hollywood Life claimed Olivia Munn began questioning the final moments of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers after seeing the athlete with his possible new girlfriend. The outlet also suggested she had been left wondering if Aaron Rodgers dumped her for Rohrbach, which he has reportedly denied.

Aaron Rodgers and Kelly Rohrbach were most recently seen on April 27, and according to sources, they were sharing a ton of PDA during the outing.

During Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with Olivia Munn, the actress was accused of causing a rift between him and his family, including his brother Jordan, who appeared on last year’s season of The Bachelorette.

Olivia Munn “has a strong personality and every meeting she has had with them has gone badly,” a source told Us Weekly magazine in August of last year after a member of the Rodgers family suggested he had be changed by fame.

“The family says [Aaron Rodgers] stopped talking to them,” the insider explained. “While Aaron says they don’t talk because his family doesn’t like Olivia.”

As for Munn, a source close to the actress said, “Aaron makes his own decisions and wouldn’t be swayed by Olivia.”

That said, the feud between Aaron Rodgers and his family reportedly caused plenty of stress between his brother, Jordan Rodgers, and Rodgers’ fiancee, former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher, who are currently planning their wedding.

“The family is torn apart, and it’s playing out in the media,” the source said last year.

