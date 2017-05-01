Will Kristen Stewart Bring Stella Maxwell To Met Gala 2017? Robert Pattinson May Invite Girlfriend FKA Twigs

While some people questioned the longevity of Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s relationship, it seems like they are inseparable as ever as we go into 2017. Having seen them throughout their five-month dating life as a fashionable young couple, all eyes are on Kristen and Stella as they gear up towards Met Gala 2017. Knowing that Robert Pattinson turned up with his girlfriend FKA Twigs in the past, there may be an interesting tension this year.

Personal Shopper actress is about to break her pattern of jumping from one girlfriend to the next with Victoria’s Secret model by her side. She met Stella just before the end of 2016 and have been with her since then, enjoying the budding romance in Georgia, California, New York and more.

The last time that they have been seen together was in Louisiana, taking an inconspicuous walk along the streets.

“They’ve been almost inseparable since they reportedly started dating in December,” reports Mirror UK. “And Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell looked more loved-up than ever as they enjoyed a romantic day out in New Orleans, on Friday. Heading out for lunch together, the 27-year-old actress and the Victoria’s Secret model put on a very cosy display as they strolled around the city before taking in a meal.”

Kristen and Stella like to vary what they do together so that they do not fall into a rut. One of the times that they were seen together was at a theme park, choosing to do something unexpected and fun during their downtime together.

“Kristen Stewart isn’t shy about her romance with model Stella Maxwell,” reports AOL. “The two enjoyed a night of fun at Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, California, on Sunday, where they were snapped holding hands. Clad in a black bomber jacket, jeans and a gray T-shirt, Stewart grinned as she showed PDA with Maxwell, who sported a leather jacket and jeans.”

As a Chanel ambassador, Kristen Stewart has been rocking her choices at Met Gala red carpet. Last year, instead of falling into the trap of metallic look that everyone was going for, she went for something classy and chic.

If she chooses to invite her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, Chanel may have to dress both of them so that there is a sense of cohesion and coordination to their look. Also, the options in dressing one in a suit and the other in a dress, or both in different takes of male or female forms of formal wear would be interesting to the public.

And now the question is if they will appear at Met Gala 2017 as a couple. And a fashionable couple at that.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson has already appeared in the past galas with his girlfriend FKA Twigs in tow. For a few years, Robert and FKA Twigs have been putting up a great show in New York, showing that they are steadier than ever as a couple.

However, just because he is now seriously involved with someone does not mean that he is no longer interested in Twilight movies. While the amount of crazy attention from fans he received during those years was too much, Robert Pattinson confessed that he still is interested in a sequel.

“I mean, I’m always kind of curious,” he said to Us Weekly. “Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious.”

