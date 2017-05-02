‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Get To Know Contestant Dr. Bryan Abasolo

The Bachelorette 2017 contestant, Dr. Bryan Abasolo, is one of the men to watch for during Rachel Lindsay’s season of the show. Thirty-one contestants will be on the show for Season 13 and this handsome doctor is expected to make a big impression on Rachel.

What is there to know about Bryan Abasolo? For starters, he’s 37-years-old and is the oldest cast member of Rachel’s season. Reality Steve writes that one of the Bachelor producers hinted that Bryan will be the “villain doctor” on the show.

Abasolo from the University of Florida in 2003 and works at the facility’s Accident and Injury Team, according to information posted on his LinkedIn account. He began his work there in 2009 and holds the official title of Chiropractic Physician/Clinic Director – Miami.

The Bachelorette 2017 contestant is also an Associate/Distributor for Total Life Changes, LLC. Bryan Abasolo has been a part of this since June 2015, a network of health experts who give advice on nutrition, detoxing, sexual performance, and other ways to earn additional income by helping others.

Radar Online reported on some scandalous information in March involving Dr. Bryan Abasolo. According to the report, he and several other chiropractors were sued by Allstate Insurance in May 2016 over an alleged fraud scheme.

Documents obtained by Radar accuse Bryan of “submitting, and causing to be submitted, false and fraudulent medical records, bills and invoices through the U.S. Mail seeking reimbursement.”

The doctor is also to have allegedly “engaged in a comprehensive insurance fraud scheme designed to obtain payments from All State for treatment that was never rendered, was medically unnecessary, and was not lawfully rendered.”

Papers go on to claim that The Bachelorette contestant referred patients for numerous MRIs that weren’t deemed medically necessary and may “do more harm than good” for an individual getting the medical attention.

Abasolo and the other doctors deny their role in the claims. The case was eventually dismissed with prejudice and none of the parties involved were responsible for costs and fees.

Warning: Bachelorette spoilers below regarding Dr. Bryan Abasolo

Does the insurance fraud case serve as a sign that Rachel Lindsay should keep her distance from the doctor? Although he wasn’t charged with any fraudulent activities, just the issue of being investigated may be a red flag. It might not matter to Rachel because Reality Steve revealed in his early spoilers that Bryan gets the First Impression rose on the premiere episode.

Bryan was also on a group date last month in which he and some of the other contestants were on the Ellen show. Wetpaint reports that he was the one who introduced himself as “Me llamo Bryan, and I’m from Miami, Florida.”

During the striptease competition that Bryan participated in on the show, Rachel dished that her first kiss on the show was with him.

A photo of a one-on-one date in Oslo, Norway got out of Rachel and Bryan that Reality Steve posted on his blog (as seen below). The two were filming Episode 5.

Dr. Abasolo made it to the final four hometown dates with Rachel. It’s unknown if he makes the final three at this point, but he’s definitely a front runner in the show. Will he be the man that Rachel wants to be with by the end of the season?

Get to know more about Dr. Bryan Abasolo and the rest of cast when The Bachelorette 2017 with Rachel Lindsay premieres on Monday, May 22 on ABC at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

