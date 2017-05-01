Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind may have just tested positive for meth and amphetamines in court, but according to a new report, he recently scored a major victory in his child support cases with Houska and his other child’s mother, Taylor Halbur.

After both Houska and Halbur petitioned for a child support modification that would have increased the amount of money Lind gives to each woman for their kids, a source has revealed that the ladies’ request was dismissed.

Chelsea Houska shares 7-year-old Aubree with Lind and Halbur is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Paislee.

“Lind is likely breathing a sigh of relief,” a source told Radar Online on May 1. “As of last month, the dad of two still owed [Chelsea Houska], 25, $3,700 in back child support payments, and was behind nearly $7,000 for Halbur.”

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:59pm PST

As the outlet pointed out, Lind’s child support victory will likely be followed by another setback, as he recently failed a drug test and will likely be forced to deal with the issue when he returns to court for custody of his daughters.

As Radar Online previously revealed, Chelsea Houska is planning to continue to allow Lind to spend time with their daughter only under the supervision of his parents. As fans may recall, Lind was put on supervised visitation during an earlier court date.

“She will not turn a blind eye to his behavior,” a source close to Chelsea Houska explained.

This isn’t the first time Lind has faced legal trouble. In recent years, the reality TV dad has been arrested at least three times for reportedly driving under the influence. He also faced allegations of abuse by at least two of his ex-girlfriends. As Radar Online explained, the women requested restraining orders in recent years for what they claimed was “violent, abusive behavior.”

Chelsea Houska dated Adam Lind on and off for several years, and their relationship was frequently plagued by drama. Then, in August of 2014, Houska moved on from the relationship with Cole DeBoer, who she wed in October of last year.

A post shared by Adam Lind (@adamjoelind) on Sep 10, 2016 at 1:04pm PDT

In 2015, months before getting engaged, Chelsea Houska spoke to Us Weekly about the moment she first met her now-husband.

“He was across at the other pump, and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way,” she recalled.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,’ and a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer became engaged in late 2015 and tied the knot one year later as they awaited the birth of their first child, son Watson, who was born at the end of January.

“Honestly, there’s just no one that I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice and I trust him, which is a big deal, because it’s hard for me to trust people or guys, mostly,” she gushed. “And he’s so sweet, kind of like old-fashioned gentleman type of guy.”

Chelsea Houska and her family, including husband Cole DeBoer, are expected to return to MTV sometime later this year in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

[Featured Image by MTV]