‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Hangs Out With Ex, Jeremy Calvert, Unleashes New Cheating Scandal

Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, were seen together in a series of Instagram photos that sent the public discussing whether or not the pair were an item again. And after the pictures of the couple hit the Internet, it unleashed a whole new scandal.

Jeremy Calvert is newly single after splitting from his ex, Brooke Wehr. According to Wehr, Jeremy was seeing other women behind her back, and it split the couple up.

Wehr ramped up the drama by inserting a screenshot of her friend and Jeremy discussing the romantic relationship they were carrying on behind her back.

She fired off on Instagram.

“Everyone wants to call me a liar and cheater and everything else. Here’s a screenshot between my best f**king friend and Jeremy who had been hooking up behind my back the whole f**king time we were together. These two sorry excuses for human beings are literally the scum of the earth,” she wrote.

Brooke and Jeremy, who were previously engaged, broke up because Jeremy was cheating on her. However, this new development seems to shed light on further details of their failed relationship.

Meanwhile, Jeremy seems unfazed by this new development, as he and Leah Messer, his ex-wife, have recently been seen partying together.

#Goodtimes???????????? A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Leah Messer and Jeremy were married for a short time, and the pair had one daughter, Adalyn, whom they have nicknamed, Addie.

Jeremy played it cool with the encounter, posting a quote on Instagram about his night of partying with ex-wife, Leah Messer.

“Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t meant to be together,” he wrote.

He also seemed to give Brooke a not-so-subtle message via Instagram, posting a quote online.

“Never sacrifice your class to get even with someone who has none. Let them have the gutter. You take the high road,” he posted to his Instagram.

He commented underneath the quote, letting everyone know exactly who he was talking about.

“This is so true, I’m for sure going to start doing this, time to wise up and get my head out of my a**… so glad I didn’t mess up again and rolled out timing was perfect… give her the unfollow button everyone thanks,” he wrote.

Although Leah Messer and her ex appear to be happy and perhaps even “cute” together, Leah Messer made it clear that the pair of them were just after a good time.

Just a little fun, that's all!!!! ???????????????? @kacywalker A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

“Just a little fun, that’s all!!!!” she captioned the photo.

And while the pair made it clear they were not dating again, several of their fans tried to egg them on in the comments section of the photo.

“[You] would be a fool not to give [your] relationship another try! Y’all were made for one another! So good to see y’all both happy and having a good time,” one fan commented.

“You two are so cute! Just get back together,” another chimed in.

During Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer has professed that she is happy being single and is focusing on herself. The mom of three has been taking time out for herself, as she recently joined LipSense to help sell long-lasting lipsticks. She reportedly has also been attending West Virginia State University and is looking to be the second mom on the series to get a four-year degree.

Leah Messer has had many issues with Jeremy Calvert’s job, mainly that it takes him on the road a lot. However, it seems like the pair can put that aside for the time being and at least have a good time as friends.

[Featured Image by Leah Messer/Instagram]