Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have landed in New York City to attend tonight’s Met Gala.

While there’s been plenty of buzz surrounding the NFL draft in the last several days, the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t focused on football right now. Instead, he’s focused on fashion as he and Bundchen prepare to walk the red carpet together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On May 1, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were photographed arriving at Anna Wintour’s Big Apple pad for a pre-Met Gala party along with several other celebrities, including Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Huma Abedin.

“[Tom Brady] rocked a green blazer with a white tee… looking sharp on all fronts,” TMZ revealed to readers of the outing on April 30.

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently made headlines after it was revealed that the quarterback would not be joining his team on their visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win in February. Although it was reported that Brady didn’t attend the event because his mother was in town, rumors claimed the real reason Brady didn’t travel to the White House with his team had to do with his wife and her political stance.

As fans may recall, Tom Brady was believed to be a Donald Trump supporter when his campaign began, but earlier this year, Gisele Bundchen shut down the idea that her husband would be supporting Trump on Twitter and proceeded to take a stand against him online.

Bundchen even sent out a link on Twitter on the day Tom Brady was supposed to be at the White House with his team and encouraged fans to travel to Washington, D.C. for a protest regarding “climate, jobs, and justice.”

Right away, fans accused Bundchen of banning her husband from going to the White House and a short time later, she deleted her protest post altogether.

While rumors continued to swirl regarding Bundchen’s possible ban on Brady’s visit to the White House, he told the Boston Herald that he would be unable to attend the celebration due to “personal family matters,” which he did not disclose.

“I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come,” his statement read. “Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember. In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today’s ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!”

Also failing to attend the event were Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, Dont’a Hightower, Chris Long, and Martellus Bennett, all of whom chose to sit out in protest of the president.

In other Tom Brady news, the NFL star and his wife also stepped out in New York City over the weekend for am exclusive dinner date. As E! News revealed to readers on May 1, the couple, who are serving as two of the 2017 Met Gala’s hosts, opted for matching black blazers over white T-shirts with black pants during their outing.

As E! News also revealed, the theme for Monday night’s event is Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, and the focus of the exhibition will examine the “Art of the In-Between.”

