‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Helena’s Clue Discovered By Sam And Jason

General Hospital spoilers revealed that Helena’s clue is discovered by Sam and Jason, while Tracy and the rest of the Quartermaines get some big news. Liz and Franco worry about Jake, while Nelle questions Nina’s plan.

Is Samira related?

The DNA test results are in, and the Quartermaines will finally find out if Samira (Ivy Natalia) is a blood relative.

It takes an army to bring #GH into your living rooms each and every day. This isn’t even the half of them! #DaytimeEmmys #GeneralHospital #GH #OutstandingDaytimeDramaSeries A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Although, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ned (Wally Kurth) will note that the DNA results are going to be invaluable unless they learn the truth about Samira’s connection to the Quartermaines.

What’s going on with Jake?

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Billy Miller) will continue to worry about Jake (Hudson West). Jason is still determined to get to the bottom of his son’s troubles. He knows something really bad must have happened on Cassadine Island.

Jason is still extremely concerned that he had somehow played a crucial role in Jake’s suffering.

Helena leaves a clue.

Helena (Constance Towers) left a book for Liz (Rebecca Herbst) that Sam insists was for some underlying reason.

Jason and Sam will examine each page of the book until they come across a clue that she left which will “rock them to the core,” according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Jake will get anxious when Franco (Roger Howarth) suggests they all go on an outing to get some fresh air. Liz and Franco both want to get him out of the house, but Jake will be against it.

“I said no!”

Liz will tell Jake he needs an attitude adjustment, but Franco will side with Jake, saying she shouldn’t be so hard on him.

What happened to Jake on Cassadine Island? Take a few more steps toward the truth, today on #GH! #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 24, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Will Nelle help Nina?

Other General Hospital spoilers hint that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will try to get out of spying for Nina. Nina (Michelle Stafford) will become more and more paranoid about Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) growing increasingly closer.

Nina wants Nelle to keep an eye on him and provide updates moving forward. However, Nelle doesn’t think that it is a great idea.

Nelle will push Nina to call her husband, but Nina won’t trust what he says.

Meanwhile, Valentin will find Anna down by the docks and ask if she is all right. Although, General Hospital spoilers say this could be Anna’s twin, Alex (Finola Hughes), staging a scene to win over his sympathy.

Poor Jake. That little boy didn’t ask for any of this, but has still found himself torn between two families. What did Helena do to him on that island? #GH #GeneralHospital A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Nelle and Michael get together.

Nelle will also get a new shot at love with Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell) when a surprising situation changes his view of her.

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) won’t be thrilled about the new pairing.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC at 2:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Stringer/Getty Images]