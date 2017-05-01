‘Bachelor’ Stars Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Facing ‘Challenges’ As His ‘DWTS’ Gig Continues

The Bachelor 2017 season finale brought an engagement between Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, but the “After the Final Rose” special sparked a lot of buzz among fans that the relationship might not be going all that well. Nick and Vanessa were open about the fact that they had been struggling since they got engaged, but they added that she would be moving to Los Angeles to be with her fiance as he competed on Dancing with the Stars this spring. What’s the latest regarding this romance?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are still together and in California as his DWTS stint continues. She has been in the audience every week, and she’s even shown up at a number his Dancing with the Stars rehearsals with Peta Murgatroyd. When it comes to what they show publicly, Nick and Vanessa certainly seem to be together and doing well. In fact, her latest Instagram post showed her beau shirtless and cooking for her, and she added a caption that signals that she was pretty tickled by the effort.

When he cooks for me dressed like this … ???? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

This Bachelor duo may be putting on a united front when it comes to Dancing with the Stars and social media, but it hasn’t been an entirely smooth journey since Nick and Vanessa got engaged last November. Nick shared with Buzzfeed that it has been a bit hard to get used to living with one another, given how fast-tracked things have been for them. When asked where he thinks things will be with Grimaldi in five years, Viall says that he’s not much of a planner. He mentioned how he’ll be working on his relationship, but he also mentioned the new business that he’s launching as well.

Some Bachelor and Bachelorette couples start talking about wedding plans very quickly after their finale airs, but Nick and Vanessa have made it clear that they are taking things slowly. Viall joked about how there’s currently a backlog of couples waiting to tie the knot in “Bachelor Nation,” so it sounds like Grimaldi and her beau will be taking their time when it comes to the next step in their relationship.

Nick and Vanessa have also been fairly open in saying they are not a perfect couple and that they have dealt with a number of challenges in their romance. While the Bachelor lovebirds indicate that they know they have a lot to work on as a couple, Vanessa and Nick also say that they’re excited to do that. Grimaldi has said that they are realistic yet optimistic about where things are headed, and the two will certainly have a lot to sort through once his time on Dancing with the Stars ends.

Despite all of the talk of Vanessa and Nick working on their relationship, there have been rumors swirling that things are in a much rockier state behind the scenes. Grimaldi is reportedly disliked on the set of Dancing with the Stars, and Vanessa has supposedly pushed Viall to help her build her brand and land lucrative deals in exchange for staying by his side. Of course, these supposed issues all tie back to anonymous sources at this point, so Bachelor fans will have to wait and see what comes next for these two.

My man's been working hard on his lala's!!! America (and hopefully Canada) get ready to vote for #teambabygotbach tonight! 1-800-868-3409 ???????????? A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Will Nick and Vanessa be able to keep their engagement moving forward once he’s done with Dancing with the Stars? He has done better than many expected this spring, but there is a double elimination on the way. As PureDWTS details, it may be tough for Viall and Murgatroyd to be called safe again. If it were a single elimination, it wouldn’t be such a battle given their current standing, but it may be difficult to survive a double elimination. Given the shocking elimination of Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy last week, though, anything is possible.

Do you think that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will manage to make their Bachelor relationship last and eventually head down the aisle? Does he have a shot at winning the Mirrorball trophy with Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars?

[Featured Image by Morry Gash/AP Images]