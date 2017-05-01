Katy Perry: Why Fans Fear She Could Be Heading For A Breakdown

Katy Perry is sparking breakdown fears after fans claimed she’s been exhibiting some pretty strange behavior on social media over the past few days, including breaking down in tears during a livestream video.

A number of social media users have been expressing concerns that Perry could potentially be heading for a breakdown over the past few days, claiming that she star doesn’t seem to be herself amid the release of her latest single, “Bon Apetit.”

Breakdown fears began to circulate last week after Perry started crying during an Instagram livestream with fans while telling her followers that the radio wasn’t playing her latest single with rapper Migos which she dropped on April 28.

Footage of Katy crying on Instagram on April 28 was uploaded to YouTube and showed the star listening to the Cheat Codes track “No Promises” with Demi Lovato while noting that the radio had not played her latest single.

“Nope. They’re not playing my song yet,” Katy said in the video, which appeared to show her shedding a tear and crying over the song’s lack of airplay.

“It’s okay… I’m not upset,” Perry, who looked pretty upset, continued in her livestream session with fans that appeared to be taken while Katy was traveling in a car with friends.

Some fans were quick to speculate that Perry’s emotional video could supposedly signal a potential breakdown, though Perry has appeared happy and healthy during her recent appearances.

“Ms. Katy Perry is having a bad week, ‘Bon Appetit’ selling 17k, she is selling pies out of a truck, she’s on the verge of a mental breakdown,” @harquinzeI speculated, while Katy fan @luisARTPOP67 wrote on the social media site, “I think Katy is having a breakdown. I mean she is saying a lot of weird things.”

“Is @katyperry having a breakdown?” @greigyboii asked amid the breakdown fears which are not to be joked about, as @tenbands wrote, “Katy Perry is gonna have a slow mental breakdown in front of the public eye… watch.”

Other social media users noted that Perry recently revealed that she was extremely “disheartened” after Donald Trump became the President of the United States after she campaigned so hard for Hillary Clinton, suggesting that her political views could be contributing to Perry’s somewhat odd and emotional behavior.

“Katy had a breakdown when Trump won Presidency so her seeming a bit off lately makes sense,” @khuBaibStation tweeted of the star. “Praying for her.”

But while some fans alleged that Perry may be heading for a breakdown, others were quick to defend the star against the very serious accusations.

“Stop trying to make it like she’s having a breakdown or something… She’s fine,” @nugget_ss tweeted in response to those suggesting Katy hasn’t been acting herself following her latest social media activity, while another hit back, “If she stans Katy Perry, she believes in Katy’s weirdness and thinks she’s NOT going through a mental breakdown.”

As the speculation continues, fears for the singer only grew further after Katy responded to critics claiming they weren’t a fan of her new short blonde hairstyle by responding with a joke that that many fans claimed was “racist.”

Katy, who split with boyfriend Orlando Bloom last month, made the controversial remark while responding to a fan who told the popstar that they preferred her long black hair to her new short blonde style, as reported by The Huffington Post.

“Oh someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really?” Perry said during another livestream with fans last week. “Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See your guys later.”

Though she has not yet responded, Perry was hit by a wave of backlash from fans with some even claiming her comments were “racist” for mentioning the former president, though it’s not clear if that was the star’s intention.

But while it looks like fans worries that Katy could be heading for a meltdown are as yet pretty unfounded, Perry did note back in February that she took some time away from the music scene after releasing her 2013 album Prism to look after her mental health while seemingly throwing a little shade at Britney Spears over her very public 2007 meltdown.

Entertainment Tonight accused Perry of throwing some major shade in Britney’s direction after she seemingly joked about the star shaving her head during her infamous breakdown a decade ago during multiple red carpet interviews at the 2017 Grammys.

While discussing her move to blonde hair with the outlet, Katy joked about shaving her head completely and told the site, “I’ve done all of [the colors] and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that.”

Perry’s head shaving joke came after she told Ryan Seacrest during a separate interview at the event that she was taking care of her mental health by stepping away from work.

“It’s called taking care of your mental health,” Katy said when asked why she took some time off, once again seemingly referencing Spears’ breakdown by adding, “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

What do you think of fans fears that Katy Perry could supposedly be heading for a breakdown?

