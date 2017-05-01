Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa have recently found themselves in hot water over real estate seminars being hosted across the U.S.

If you follow Christina and Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop, or other HGTV series, there is a strong possibility you caught sight of an advertisement that has been popping up all over Facebook the last few months. The advertisement is a promotion for a seminar on how to profit in the real estate industry. The real kicker — and what drew many into the advertisement and seminar in the first place — is the fact that Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek are featured on the images.

NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters decided to attend one of the seminars that had been popping up on people’s feed. According to the media investigation team, those who thought they would get an opportunity to meet Tarek and Christina in person left in disappointment. There were, however, some attendees who shelled out thousands of dollars with the hopes of learning more about how to make money in the real estate industry.

NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters revealed the beginning of the Success Path presentation included posters and handouts featuring the Flip or Flop stars that explained how to get started in a real estate education program. While the media outlet’s investigation team was told they could not take any pictures, they did capture a quick video outside of the meeting room where the video took place.

Inside of the meeting room, an expert from the Success Path informed everyone that Tarek and Christina would not be attending the seminar on how to make money in the real estate industry even if you don’t have a real estate license. NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters also learned it would cost $2,000 to sign up for the three-day intensive training.

Donna Gagnon of Farmington, one of the attendees of the seminar, was not too pleased with the way things had unfolded.

“I’m a big fan of Christina and Tarek and I watch the show all the time. I came here expecting to see them.”

Donna Gagnon and her friend who attended the seminar as well revealed they were not a big fan of the presenter because he was a fast talker, which made him hard to understand. Out of the 40 individuals who attended the seminar, roughly 25 percent of them shelled out the $2,000 for the three-day training.

NBC Connecticut Troubleshooters made the decision to reach out to the publicists of Tarek and Christina El Moussa in order to learn more. It wasn’t long before they were contacted by an attorney who was representing Success Path, the company hosting the seminar. The attorney claimed that all marketing advertisements and materials convey the message that it will be team members of Success Path that teach during the seminar.

The attorney also noted that the company is always very clear when asked on social media whether Christina and Tarek will be at the seminars. This is also information that can be found on the frequently asked questions page. Success Path also noted that Tarek and Christina do make appearances at seminars from time to time. When this happens, however, it will be clearly stated in the marketing material.

Disappointed attendee Donna Gagnon had actually heard about the seminar after reading about a previous seminar in another location that the Flip or Flop stars attended. She assumed Tarek and Christina would be at the seminar as well.

While Success Path has taken a number of steps to inform people that the Flip or Flop stars will not be attending the seminars, the information is not made clear to everyone who attends, resulting in a lot of disappointment.

Even though Tarek and Christina El Moussa do make appearances at seminars from time to time, Success Path noted that all of their employees are trained to offer an incredible learning experience for anyone who attends the seminar.

Naturally, this has landed Christina and Tarek El Moussa and the Success Path company in a bit of hot water as those attending the seminars have come to expect the Flip or Flop stars to attend. If you happen to come across this seminar promotional information, just keep in mind they are not affiliated with Tarek and Christina, HGTV, or Flip or Flop in any way. As noted in a few tweets embedded in this article, this isn’t even the first time Christina and Tarek have landed in hot water over these real estate seminars.

What are your thoughts on this company using Tarek and Christina El Moussa in their marketing material with no guarantee that you will actually get to meet the Flip or Flop stars?

