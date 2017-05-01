‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles’ Spotted, Treyarch’s Zombies Maps Getting Remaster Treatment?

A new ESRB listing cropped up Monday that should be of interest for fans of the Treyarch-created Call of Duty Zombies entries over the past decade. Zombies Chronicles was unofficially confirmed, though what it comes with can only be derived from earlier leaks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles was listed on the ESRB website for the United States earlier today, but has been pulled since. Reddit remembers, however. The listing was for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC platforms with an unsurprising “M” for Mature rating.

The rating summary was perhaps incomplete as it was a straight copy of the original Black Ops III listing. Alternatively, the listing could be a hint at how Zombies Chronicles will be released. Activision could be releasing it as a standalone product that comes with the game plus the Season Pass content plus the extra Zombies maps as well as a DLC release just featuring the main Treyarch Zombies storyline.

Mexican and Polish retailer leaks picked up a little over a week ago by Charlie Intel suggest as much.

The translated text from the retailer listing states, “Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicles is the latest set that includes the original Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 gameplay complete with Zombie Chronicles – 8 original maps renewed for the next generation of Call of Duty.”

Based on it potentially containing only eight maps, this sounds like Zombies Chronicles will feature the main Zombies storyline featuring the characters Tank Dempsey, Mikolai Belinski, Takeo Masaki, and Edward Richtofen that ran from the original Black Ops through Black Ops 3. Does that mean some of the celebrity-filled maps are out? Possibly, but it’s a wait-and-see situation.

There is no hint on when Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles will be released from the ESRB rating or the retailer leaks. However, a Reddit poster claims to have asked Amazon UK and gotten a response back as of June 27. The accuracy of this rumor can and should be questioned until additional sources appear, but the new ESRB does indicate the collection of Zombies maps will be arriving in the coming months.

It is interesting that Activision has elected to package the Treyarch Zombies campaign and potentially release it this summer. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare still has one DLC release to go, which will include the final chapter in the odd collection of movie-themed entires. This will likely be released to the PlayStation 4 first in August followed by the Xbox One and PC a month later.

Then there’s a brand new original Zombies coming with Call of Duty: WWII this November from Sledgehammer Games. The developers hinted during the Twitch live stream reveal that this might be a more horror-filled take on the mode versus the over-the-top and wacky ventures from recent titles.

A teaser website for WWII Zombies points to potential settings such as the Battle of Dunkirk plus Ukraine and Russia during Operation Barbarossa, which was Germany’s attempt to invade and take over the Soviet Union.

More information about the Zombies co-op campaign in Call of Duty: WWII will arrive over the coming months, building up to a larger E3 2017 reveal in early June.

What do you think of Activision re-releasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 along with the remastering the various Zombies maps from the previous two entries? Is the opportunity to play through the entire Zombies storyline in one package something to look forward to? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Activision]