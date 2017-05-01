‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Prepares For Custody Battle, Lani’s Cover Is Blown

Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Chad will likely be preparing for a custody battle in divorce court following his argument with Abigail, while Lani is exposed when her cover is blown.

Chad’s love triangle.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) will try to get Chad (Billy Flynn) to fully comprehend what is at stake by insisting that he stop dragging his feet. Now that Chad is a free man, Kate thinks he needs to reunite with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Chad will admit that he still has feelings for Gabi but that he still loves Abigail (Marci Miller) and he is not sure if he can give up the life he built with her.

We’re all smiles around these three!???? #DAYS ⠀???? @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad will quickly realize that there is more to the situation when Gabi and Eli’s (Lamon Archey) romance ignites, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Gabi still has lingering feelings for Chad, but she will try to move on with Eli, in hopes of letting go of the past.

Abigail will do the same, attempting to move on from her failed marriage but she won’t be ready for another relationship anytime soon.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Kate gets involved.

Other Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Kate will meddle in Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abigail’s relationship, hoping to convince Chad that she is interested in Hernandez romantically.

Chad and Abigail recently argued at the DiMera mansion because she took Thomas out without asking. Abigail was angry with him because she found out he was doing some shady business deals.

Never a dull moment with these two! #DAYS ⠀????: @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 29, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Abigail and Chad may be headed for a vicious custody battle in divorce court. Chad will also take note of the fact that Abigail took Thomas out with Dario, which will infuriate him further.

Chad will begin to feel like he has been replaced and that Dario is playing “Daddy” to his little boy.

Dario and Abigail are just friends at this point, but who knows, things could begin to heat up romantically for them if Kate keeps pushing them together.

Lani’s cover is blown.

Meanwhile, other Days of Our Lives spoilers on TVOverMind say that Lani (Sal Stowers) is up to something dangerous this week. She and JJ (Casey Moss) have gotten closer over the past few weeks.

He knows she is working undercover as a police officer to take down a man named Snake.

Snake seems captivated by Lani at first, having no idea she is an undercover police officer trying to take him down. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers claim that it won’t be long before he figures her out and her cover is blown.

Lani will make the mistake of meeting up with someone for information and keeping JJ out of the loop, which will turn into a heated argument.

When Snake eventually figures out what Lani is up to, it will make his life miserable. Will he end up taking her hostage or will he go as far as to kill her then and there?

They’ve got smiles for #DAYS. ⠀????: @LaurenKoslow A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on ABC at 12:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Stringer/Getty Images]